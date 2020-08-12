BTC Vs VCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League T20 Live Game Info

Bengal Tigers Club (BTC) will face Vantaa Cricket Club (VCC) in the league match of the Finnish Premier League T20 tournament. The match between the two teams will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground on Wednesday, August 12 at 8 PM IST. Here is a look at our BTC vs VCC Dream11 prediction, BTC vs VCC Dream11 team and BTC vs VCC Dream11 top picks.

BTC vs VCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Currently, BTC is 5th on the points table, having won just 3 matches and lost 7 matches from the 11 matches they have played so far in the tournament. On the other hand, VCC is currently at the bottom of the table with 2 wins and 4 losses from 7 matches, while 1 match did not produce a result for the side. Expect the match to be a well-fought contest.

BTC vs VCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for BTC vs VCC Dream11 team

BTC vs VCC Dream11 prediction: BTC squad

Muhammad Imrul-Abedin, Tushar Sarker, Sowgat Kundu, Habib Al-Amin, Osman Ibrahim, Sarwar Jahan, Mehran Amin, Mazidul Islam, Abu Hanif Khan, Naser Akhand, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Mohiuddin Al Al-Belal, Shahid Alam, Tonmoy Saha, Mohammed Rony, Rony Sardar, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Manan Arshed, Shahrukh Ali, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi.

BTC vs VCC Dream11 prediction: VCC squad

Chanaka Jayasinge, Lahiru Hikkaduwa Liyanage, Amila Sampath Hathurusingha, Chaminda Janaka Abewickrama, Manoj Mahamada Achchige, Ravi Sanjeewa Kahingala, Sanjeewa Peththahandi, Ursan Tavernier, Ameer Hamsa Warsha, Dilip Hethumuni, Madura Milan Hettiarachilage, Nipuna Patabendi Nidelage, Kasun Chamara Pasikku, Nalaka Hangamuwe, Ranuka Shiran Fernando

BTC vs VCC Dream11 top picks

Tonmoy Kumar Saha

Shahed Alam

Ranuka Shiran Fernando

BTC vs VCC Dream11 team

BTC vs VCC Dream11 prediction

As per our BTC vs VCC Dream11 prediction, BTC are favourites to win the match with strong team on paper.

Note: The BTC vs VCC Dream11 prediction, BTC vs VCC Dream11 top picks and BTC vs VCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BTC vs VCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)