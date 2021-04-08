BU Vs FT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Milan Match Preview

Bergamo United are all set to face Fresh Tropical in Match 16 of the ECS T10 Milan 2021. The BU vs FT match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Milan Cricket ground on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Here is our BU vs FT Dream11 prediction, BU vs FT Dream11 team and BU vs FT playing 11. The BU vs FT live streaming will be available on FanCode.

BU vs FT Dream11 prediction: BU vs FT match preview

This is the second match of the day for Bergamo United who face Bogliasco in the first match of the day. They will be eager to end the day on a high by winning both matches. Meanwhile, Fresh Topical had a decent outing in the league stage as they finished second in Group B after recording two wins and one loss.

They registered victories over both Milan United and Milan Cricket club but lost against group-winners Albano eight-wickets. This should be a good contest to watch. Speaking about the tournament, nine leading Italian sides, Albano, Bergamo, Bergamo United, Bogliasco, Fresh Tropical, Milan, Milan Kingsgrove, Milan United, Pioltello United will feature over six days in 24 T10 matches.

BU vs FT live prediction: Squad details for BU vs FT Dream11 team

BU: Azmat Ali (c), Mubashir Amin, Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali, Mubashar Hussain, Abdul Waqas, Muddasar Raja, Umair Baig, Sadat Ali, Ansar Mahmood, Wajid Mehmood, Mukhtar Muhammad, Muhammad Tufail

FT: Muhammad Imran (c), Zahid Cheema, Sikander Abbas, Bilal Aslam, Abdul Wahab, Shahzad Sarwar, Jawad Sarwar, Suliman Hakimi, Sadam Hussain, Hassan Jamil, Mahash Javed, Fahad Baqar, Bilal Hamid, Qasim Muhammad, Zain Naqvi, Ammar Rasool, Arslan Shahid, Amir Sharif, Hassan Taseer, Hameed Farhan, Imran Muhammad

BU vs FT match prediction: Top picks for BU vs FT playing 11

Rizwan Tahir

Mubashir Amin

Muhammad Imran

Zahid Cheema

BU vs FT Dream11 live: BU vs FT Dream11 team

BU vs FT live: BU vs FT match prediction

As per our BU vs FT Dream11 prediction, FT will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BU vs FT match prediction and BU vs FT playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BU vs FT Dream11 team and BU vs FT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode

