BUB Vs COB Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Hungary 2021 Match Preview

Match 11 of the ECS T10 Hungary 2021 will be played between the Cobra Cricket Club and Budapest Blinders at the GB Oval, Szodliget. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, June 30. Here is our BUB vs COB Dream11 prediction, BUB vs COB Dream11 team, BUB vs COB scorecard.

BUB vs COB match preview

Budapest Blinders are the current table-toppers after playing four matches in the tournament. The team has registered three wins and one loss so far and will be eager to beat Cobra Cricket Club in the upcoming doubleheader fixture. The previous two fixtures were against United C Salad in which the Blinders lost the first match by 11 runs before coming back strong to win the next match by 32 runs.

Cobra Cricket Club has recorded one win and one loss from the two matches played in the tournament so far. The team played the previous two fixtures against Blinders Blizzards in which they lost the first match by 1 run, however the team showed resilience and bounced back to win the second fixture by 7 wickets. Coming to the tournament, five teams will be taking part in the tournament and will play 24 matches in a span of 6 days. The teams taking part in the tournament are Royal Tigers, Cobra CC, United Csalad, Budapest Blinders and Blinders Blizzards.

BUB vs COB weather report and pitch report

There will be intermittent cloud cover with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 29 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the BUB vs COB prediction.

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

BUB vs COB player record

For Cobra Cricket Club, the performance from Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan and Sanjay Kumar will key in the doubleheader. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures. On the other hand, Budapest Blinders will look up to Ali Farasat and Ali Yalmaz to do well for the team and guide them to win. All eyes will be on the performance of these four players

As per our BUB vs COB Dream11 prediction, COB will come out on top in this contest.

Disclaimer: The BUB vs COB player record and as a result, the BUB vs COB best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BUB vs COB Dream11 team and BUB vs COB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

