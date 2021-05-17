BUB Vs MSF Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks And Match Preview

Match 3 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 will be played between Bayer Uerdingen Boosters and MSC Frankfurt at the Bayern Uerdingen Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Monday, May 17. Here is our BUB vs MSF Dream11 prediction, BUB vs MSF Dream11 team, BUB vs MSF best team and BUB vs MSF player record.

BUB vs MSF match preview

This is the first match of the doubleheader which will be played between both teams. Bayer Uerdingen Boosters will be playing on their home ground and will look to make it count by winning both the matches on Day 1 against MSC Frankfurt. This will be their debut season in the tournament and the team will look to make an impression. MSC Frankfurt, on the other hand, are the only team in the competition with previous ECS experience and will start as favourites. This should be a good contest to watch.

The tournament features 10 top teams who have been divided into two groups. All the teams will feature in 48 T10 matches for 12 days. Group A will consist of teams like Bayer Uerdingen Boosters, MSC Frankfurt, Aachen Rising Stars, Koln Challengers and VfB Gelsenkirchen. In Group B the battle will be amongst the teams like Bayer Uerdingen Wolves, Koln CC, Bonn Blue Star, Düsseldorf Blackcaps and DJK SG Solingen.

BUB vs MSF weather report

The condition will be cloudy with chances of thunderstorms during the match. The wind gusts will be around 32 km/h with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of showers coming during the match, both the teams will be praying about getting to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the BUB vs MSF Dream11 prediction

BUB vs MSF pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

BUB vs MSF player record

Kumar Mahendran and Ashok Hardik will be the key players for the Bayer Uerdingen Boosters in this doubleheader match. The team will be hoping for both these players will look to put up a good performance and show a glimpse of their talent. For MSC Frankfurt Shahid Afridi and captain Sekander Khan will be the key players. The duo will be expected to perform well in today's matches.

BUB vs MSF Dream11 team



BUB vs MSF Dream11 prediction

As per our BUB vs MSF Dream11 prediction, MSF will come out on top in this contest.

Note The BUB vs MSF player record and as a result, the BUB vs MSF best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BUB vs MSF Dream11 team and BUB vs MSF Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / Youtube