BUB Vs VG Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks And Match Preview

Match 5 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 will be played between Bayern Uerdingen Boosters and VFB Gelsenkirchen at the Bayern Uerdingen Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 18. Here is our BUB vs VG Dream11 prediction, BUB vs VG Dream11 team, BUB vs VG best team and BUB vs VG player record.

BUB vs VG match preview

The Boosters are currently at the bottom fo the points following their two crushing losses to MSC Frankfurt in the double fixture on Monday. In the first match, Frankfurt beat Boosters by 10 wickets, while in the reverse fixture the story was no different as Frankfurt humiliated Boosters by 79 runs. The path to redemption gets a lot tougher as Boosters face undefeated VFB Gelsenkirchen in two consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, VFB Gelsenkirchen defeated Koln Challengers in their first two matches. They won the first fixture by 25 runs, before overcoming their opponents by 29 runs in the second match under the Duckworth-Lewis method. While both fixtures should be a cakewalk for Gelsenkirchen, the Boosters will look to put up a good fight.

Speaking about the tournament, 10 top teams have been divided in two groups and will feature in 48 T10 matches for 12 days. Group A will consist of teams like Bayer Uerdingen Boosters, MSC Frankfurt, Aachen Rising Stars, Koln Challengers and VfB Gelsenkirchen. In Group B, the battle will be amongst the teams like Bayer Uerdingen Wolves, Koln CC, Bonn Blue Star, Düsseldorf Blackcaps and DJK SG Solingen.

BUB vs VG weather report

The condition doesn't look good as a thunderstorm is expected even before the start of the match. The wind gusts will be around 24 km/h with temperatures hovering around 10 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With showers coming during the match, both the teams will not get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the BUB vs VG Dream11 prediction

BUB vs VG pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

BUB vs VG player record

The performance from Sahalom Dhaly and Suliman Hugakhil with bat and ball was excellent in the first two matches of the tournament so far. The VFB Gelsenkirchen team will be hoping for both these players to continue their fine performances and help them take the top spot on the points table. For Bayern Uerdingen Boosters, Thinesh Rajakulasingam and Ahilan Ravinthran have done well in the opening two fixtures. The duo will be expected to once again perform well in today's matches.

BUB vs VG Dream11 team

BUB vs VG Dream11 prediction

As per our BUB vs VG Dream11 prediction, KCH will come out on top in this contest.

Note The BUB vs VG player record and as a result, the BUB vs VG best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BUB vs VG team and BUB vs VG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

