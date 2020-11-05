BUCC Vs BCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Match Preview

Bergamo United Cricket Club will battle it out with Bologna Cricket Club in the ECS T10 Rome on Thursday, November 5. The match will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground at 1:45 pm IST. Here is a look at our BUCC vs BCC match prediction and BUCC vs BCC Dream11 team. The BUCC vs BCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: Rohit Being Fit And Available Is Best News For Indian Cricket: Gavaskar

BUCC vs BCC live: BUCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction and preview

With the semi-finalists decided in Group A, the focus now shifts to teams in Group B and the BUCC vs BCC match will be the first match in the group. Both the teams will be looking to make a positive start to the tournament. BUCC burst onto the scene in 2018 and made an immediate impact by lifting the Italian T20 crown. With good players in their ranks, they are considered as the strongest team in the group.

BCC are relatively young with seven players under the age of 23. They are one of the oldest clubs in the league and play their cricket over the longer format in Serie A, the top level of Italian cricket. With some young and exciting talent in their ranks, they will be looking to spring in surprise. With two points at stake, expect both teams to field their best players in the BUCC vs BCC playing 11

Also Read: Which Cricketer Has Played The Maximum Number Of IPL Matches? IPL Facts And Stats Latest

BUCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BUCC vs BCC Dream11 team

BUCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction: BUCC squad for BUCC vs BCC Dream11 team

Rizwan Tahir, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Muddasar Raja, Mubashir Amin, Mubashar Hussain, Faraz Ali, Faisal Muhammad, Fahran Javaid, Ahsan Akram, Abdul Waqas, Azmat Ali, Ahtasham Javaid

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan Meditates Before Qualifier 1 Against Mumbai, Fans React To Star's Picture

BUCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction: BCC squad for BUCC vs BCC Dream11 team

Qasim Janjua, Ankush Kumar,Akash Deep,Khayer Abul, Muhammad Adnan, Faizan Hussain, Zain Iftikhar, Hashir Iftikhar, Haseeb Khan, Suresh Kolli, Kashan Mazhar, Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Babar Ghafar,Sufiyan Afzal, Shaheer Saleem, Sheraz Ali,Jastinder Singh, Sanjeevan Raveendran, Asim Javaid

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Playoffs: Mumbai Vs Delhi Head-to-head, Top Stats And Overall Records

BUCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BUCC vs BCC Dream11 team

Rahaman Bhuiyan

Mubashar Hussain

Mubashir Amin

Muhammad Adnan

BUCC vs BCC match prediction: BUCC vs BCC Dream11 team

BUCC vs BCC live: BUCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction

As per our BUCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction, BUCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BUCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction, top picks and BUCC vs BCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BUCC vs BCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.