BUCC Vs VCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Match Preview

Bergamo United Cricket Club will battle it out with Venezia CC in the ECS T10 Rome on Thursday, November 5. The match will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground at 5:45 pm IST. Here is a look at our BUCC vs VCC match prediction and BUCC vs VCC Dream11 team. The BUCC vs VCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
This is the second match of the day for both the teams and winning the first match, will boost their confidence coming into this match. BUCC will open their campaign against Bologna CC and will look to make a winning start to their campaign, while VCC will face Defentas Sporting Club in their opening fixture.
Coming into the match both teams will be well versed with the weather and pitch conditions, which will make this contest very exciting to watch. Expect both teams to play their best players in the combined BUCC vs VCC playing 11
Rizwan Tahir, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Muddasar Raja, Mubashir Amin, Mubashar Hussain, Faraz Ali, Faisal Muhammad, Fahran Javaid, Ahsan Akram, Abdul Waqas, Azmat Ali, Ahtasham Javaid
Sojun Islam, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Shagar Choquder, Mahbub Khan, Mahmdul Islam, Ali-Hasan Cheema, Miah Alamin, Rajib Miah, Tuhin Mazi, Simone Bolgan, Nishantha N Dammika Fernando D, Munna Ahammed, Biplob Miah.
Mubashar Amin
Miah Alamin
Hosan Ahmed
Azmat Ali
As per our BUCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction, VCC will be favourites to win the match.
