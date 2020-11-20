BUL Vs LIO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 League Live

Bulls XI will lock horns with Lions XI in match 20 of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League, 2020. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm on November 20 from the Cricket Association Puducherry, Siechem Ground. Here is our BUL vs LIO Dream11 prediction, BUL vs LIO Dream11 team and top picks for the game.

🏏🏏 Panthers XI defeated Bulls XI in the final encounter of the day. Ameer Zeeshan and Rohit Damodaren added 99 runs for the 2nd wicket partnership during the chase.#CricketAssociationOfPondicherry #Pondicherry #PondicherryT20 pic.twitter.com/mt9imdZGyz — Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 19, 2020

🏏🏏 Tigers XI beat Lions XI in the second match of the day. Ashwath S (4-1-13-3) led from the front with the ball while Premraj (44) played a sensible knock to guide the Tigers home.#CricketAssociationOfPondicherry #Pondicherry pic.twitter.com/3oMfd8EkuW — Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 19, 2020

BUL vs LIO live Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Bulls XI and Lions XI have both had equally dismal results in this inaugural season of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League. With more than half the tournament gone, Bulls XI are yet to win a single match in the series. They are currently in second-last place on the table with three points from three abandoned matches. The Bulls have fallen just slightly short in each of their losses and will hope for a win today. If their brilliant knock of 176 last night is any indication, we can expect the Bulls to take today's game with ease.

The Lions XI, meanwhile, will also be coming into this competition on the back of a close loss against the Tigers XI. Despite putting up just 108 runs on the board, the team's bowlers managed to take the match to the 18th over against the best team in the series. The Lions are currently in last place with just one point from an abandoned match. At the end of the day, one team will walk away with their first win today.

BUL vs LIO playing 11 prediction

Bulls XI predicted playing XI - Thalaivan Sargunam, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, AS Govindarajan, Aravind Raj R, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Ashith Rajiv, Adil Tunda, AC Prathiban, S Sanjay, S Rohan, Kashyap Prudvi

Lions XI predicted playing XI - R Ayyanar, S Karthik-II, B Surendar, Akash Anand Kargave, G Thamizhmani, Anton Andrew Subikshan, P Thamaraikannan, C Sivaraj, K Vignesh, R Palani, Satyanarayana Raju

BUL vs LIO live: Players to watch out for

Bulls XI - Aravind Raj R, AC Prathiban, AS Govindarajan

Lions XI - K Vignesh, S Karthik-II, R Ayyanar

BUL vs LIO Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Aravind Raj R (VC)

Batsmen - S Karthik-II (C), R Ayyanar, Thalaivan Sargunam, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh

Allrounders - AS Govindarajan, Ashith Rajiv

Bowlers - K Vignesh, C Sivaraj, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, S Rohan

BUL vs LIO Dream11 prediction

According to our BUL vs LIO match prediction, the Bulls XI will win this match.

Note: The BUL vs LIO Dream11 prediction and BUL vs LIO Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BUL vs LIO Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: CA Pondicherry Twitter

