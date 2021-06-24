BUL Vs SER Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, Sofia T20 2021 Preview

Bulgaria will take on Serbia in a group stage match of the Sofia T20 League 2021. The match is set to begin at 4:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local time) from the National Sports Academy, Sofia on June 24, 2021. Here is our BUL vs SER Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Sofia T20 League 2021: BUL vs SER preview

Opening up the proceedings at the Sofia T20 League 2021, Bulgaria will go up against Serbia on Thursday, June 24. With four teams - Bulgaria, Serbia, Greece and Romania - playing in the tournament, the series will see nine matches played out over the course of just one week to decide who will be crowned the champions. As the hosts, Bulgaria will be the favourites to take this match and the series. Meanwhile, Serbia will be hoping to get off to a good start with a win in this game. The BUL vs SER scorecard from their last T20 match against shows a 6 wicket win for Bulgaria.

BUL vs SER: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the National Sports Academy has generally been a batting-friendly one. With a massive average first innings score of around 190-200 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a high scoring one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 31°C, with 30% humidity and 46% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

BUL vs SER Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

BUL: Hristo Ivanov, Kevin D'Souza, Aravinda De Silva, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Sulaiman Ali, Jacob Albin, Rohan Bhavesh Patel, Dimo Nikolov, Delrick Varghese.

SER: Dragan Djokic, Aleksa Djorovic, Brett Davidson, Apon Mustafizur, Wintley Burton, Slobodan Tosic, Rahman Ademi, Michael Dorgan, Bogdan Dugic, Nemanja Zimonjic, Vukasin Zimonjic.

BUL vs SER best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Aravinda De Silva

Vice-Captain – Hristo Lakov

Aravinda De Silva and Hristo Lakov will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

BUL vs SER Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Dragan Djokic

Batsmen – Aravinda De Silva, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Aleksa Djorovic, Brett Davidson

All-rounders – Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Sulaiman Ali

Bowlers – Rohan Bhavesh Patel, Delrick Varghese, Michael Dorgan

BUL vs SER Dream11 Prediction

According to our BUL vs SER Dream11 prediction, Bulgaria are likely to edge past Serbia and win this match.

Note: The BUL vs SER player record and as a result, the BUL vs SER best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BUL vs SER Dream11 team and BUL vs SER prediction do not guarantee positive results.

