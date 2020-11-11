BUL Vs TIG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 Game Preview

Bulls XI will lock horns with Tigers XI in the second match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 tournament on Thursday, November 12. The match will be played at the Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 9:30 am IST. Here is a look at our BUL vs TIG match prediction and BUL vs TIG Dream11 team. The BUL vs TIG live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

BUL vs TIG live: BUL vs TIG Dream11 prediction and preview

After Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Saurashtra, Pondicherry gears up to host their home-grown domestic T20 competition. As confirmed by the Cricket Association of Pondicherry, a total of six teams will feature in the upcoming competition. 33 matches will be played between November 11 and November 27 among the participating teams. All the players and match officials will remain in a biosecure bubble until the completion of the tournament. All the players are also insured for COVID-19 ahead of the tournament.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Final: Wasim Jaffer Pokes Fun At Home City Mumbai After Winning Record 5th Title

The teams that will battle it out for the championship are Bulls XI, Sharks XI, Lions XI, Panthers XI, Tuskers XI, and Tigers XI. With all the teams boasting of exciting T20 players from the region, several nail-biting thrillers are on the cards. Bulls XI will take on Tigers XI in the morning clash on the second day of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League.

BUL vs TIG Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BUL vs TIG Dream11 team

BUL squad for BUL vs TIG Dream11 team

Aravind Raj R, B Ranjit, AS Govindaraajan, Thalaivan Sargunam, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, B Prabu, V Shashank, Stalin Kurian, Koppineedi Pavan Kumar S, S Parameeswaran, AC Prathiban, S Sanjay, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Marc Morais, Akshay Jain S, Ashith Rajiv, S Rohan, Adil Tunda, Kashyap Prudvi, D Ram Kumar, S Sabari

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Who Ended Up As The Highest Wicket-taker This Season?

TIG squad for BUL vs TIG Dream11 team

Ankur Kunder D, Yash Avinash Jadhav, Ajay Dhansing Badode, Paras Dogra, Anand Subramanian, R Ragupathy, R Sabari, S Ashwath-II, R Premraj, A Kamaleeshwaran, A M Narayanan, Iqlas Naha, J Manikandan, Satish Jangir B, Sarath Satheesh C, Karthik B Nair, Prashanth K Varma, S Santhamoorthy, Karthik Selvam, Nitesh Thakur N, S Magesh

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir Backs Rohit Sharma To Replace Virat Kohli As India's White-ball Captain

BUL vs TIG Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BUL vs TIG playing 11

A Kamaleeshwaran

P Dogra

K Pavan Kumar S

A Govindaraajan

BUL vs TIG match prediction: BUL vs TIG Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: Ankur D

Batsmen: A Subramanian, A Govindaraajan, P Dogra, T Sargunam

All-rounders: A Kamaleeshwaran (c), K Pavan Kumar S (vc)

Bowlers: Akshay Jain S, A Rajiv, P Varma, S Rohan

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Which Player Ended As The Highest Run Getter Of The Season?

BUL vs TIG live: BUL vs TIG Dream11 prediction

As per our BUL vs TIG Dream11 prediction, TIG will be the favorites to win the match.

Note: The BUL vs TIG Dream11 prediction, top picks, and BUL vs TIG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BUL vs TIG match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Cricket Association of Pondicherry / Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.