BUL Vs TIG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 Game Preview

Bulls XI will lock horns with Tigers XI in the second match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 tournament on Thursday, November 12. The match will be played at the Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 9:30 am IST. Here is a look at our BUL vs TIG match prediction and BUL vs TIG Dream11 team. The BUL vs TIG live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
November 7, 2020
After Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Saurashtra, Pondicherry gears up to host their home-grown domestic T20 competition. As confirmed by the Cricket Association of Pondicherry, a total of six teams will feature in the upcoming competition. 33 matches will be played between November 11 and November 27 among the participating teams. All the players and match officials will remain in a biosecure bubble until the completion of the tournament. All the players are also insured for COVID-19 ahead of the tournament.
The teams that will battle it out for the championship are Bulls XI, Sharks XI, Lions XI, Panthers XI, Tuskers XI, and Tigers XI. With all the teams boasting of exciting T20 players from the region, several nail-biting thrillers are on the cards. Bulls XI will take on Tigers XI in the morning clash on the second day of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League.
Aravind Raj R, B Ranjit, AS Govindaraajan, Thalaivan Sargunam, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, B Prabu, V Shashank, Stalin Kurian, Koppineedi Pavan Kumar S, S Parameeswaran, AC Prathiban, S Sanjay, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Marc Morais, Akshay Jain S, Ashith Rajiv, S Rohan, Adil Tunda, Kashyap Prudvi, D Ram Kumar, S Sabari
Ankur Kunder D, Yash Avinash Jadhav, Ajay Dhansing Badode, Paras Dogra, Anand Subramanian, R Ragupathy, R Sabari, S Ashwath-II, R Premraj, A Kamaleeshwaran, A M Narayanan, Iqlas Naha, J Manikandan, Satish Jangir B, Sarath Satheesh C, Karthik B Nair, Prashanth K Varma, S Santhamoorthy, Karthik Selvam, Nitesh Thakur N, S Magesh
Wicketkeepers: Ankur D
Batsmen: A Subramanian, A Govindaraajan, P Dogra, T Sargunam
All-rounders: A Kamaleeshwaran (c), K Pavan Kumar S (vc)
Bowlers: Akshay Jain S, A Rajiv, P Varma, S Rohan
As per our BUL vs TIG Dream11 prediction, TIG will be the favorites to win the match.
