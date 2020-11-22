BUL Vs TIG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 League Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Bulls XI (BUL) will go up against Tigers XI (TIG) in the upcoming match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League on Sunday, November 22, 6:00 pm IST (12:30 GMT). The match will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground. Here's a look at our BUL vs TIG Dream11 prediction, probable BUL vs TIG playing 11 and BUL vs TIG Dream11 team.
Tigers XI are currently leading the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League charts with eight points. Satish Jangir B and team have lost only one match so far in the tournament while winning four. Bulls XI, on the other hand, are bottom (6th spot) in the leaderboard with zero points as they are yet to win a match in the tournament.
Aravind Raj R, B Ranjit, AS Govindaraajan, Thalaivan Sargunam, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, B Prabu, V Shashank, Stalin Kurian, Koppineedi Pavan Kumar S, S Parameeswaran, AC Prathiban, S Sanjay, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Marc Morais, Akshay Jain S, Ashith Rajiv, S Rohan, Adil Tunda, Kashyap Prudvi, D Ram Kumar, S Sabari
Ankur Kunder D, Yash Avinash Jadhav, Ajay Dhansing Badode, Paras Dogra, Anand Subramanian, R Ragupathy, R Sabari, S Ashwath-II, R Premraj, A Kamaleeshwaran, A M Narayanan, Iqlas Naha, J Manikandan, Satish Jangir B, Sarath Satheesh C, Karthik B Nair, Parshanth K Varma, S Santhamoorthy, Karthik Selvam, Nitesh Thakur N, S Magesh
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Tigers XI will come out on top in this contest.
November 7, 2020
