BUL Vs TIG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 League Preview

Bulls XI (BUL) will go up against Tigers XI (TIG) in the upcoming match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League on Sunday, November 22, 6:00 pm IST (12:30 GMT). The match will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground. Here's a look at our BUL vs TIG Dream11 prediction, probable BUL vs TIG playing 11 and BUL vs TIG Dream11 team.

BUL vs TIG Dream11 prediction: BUL vs TIG Dream11 prediction and preview

Tigers XI are currently leading the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League charts with eight points. Satish Jangir B and team have lost only one match so far in the tournament while winning four. Bulls XI, on the other hand, are bottom (6th spot) in the leaderboard with zero points as they are yet to win a match in the tournament.

BUL vs TIG live: BUL vs TIG Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Sunday, November 22, 2020

Time: 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry

BUL vs TIG Dream11 prediction: BUL vs TIG Dream11 team, squad list

BUL vs TIG Dream11 prediction: Bulls XI squad

Aravind Raj R, B Ranjit, AS Govindaraajan, Thalaivan Sargunam, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, B Prabu, V Shashank, Stalin Kurian, Koppineedi Pavan Kumar S, S Parameeswaran, AC Prathiban, S Sanjay, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Marc Morais, Akshay Jain S, Ashith Rajiv, S Rohan, Adil Tunda, Kashyap Prudvi, D Ram Kumar, S Sabari

BUL vs TIG Dream11 prediction: Tigers XI squad

Ankur Kunder D, Yash Avinash Jadhav, Ajay Dhansing Badode, Paras Dogra, Anand Subramanian, R Ragupathy, R Sabari, S Ashwath-II, R Premraj, A Kamaleeshwaran, A M Narayanan, Iqlas Naha, J Manikandan, Satish Jangir B, Sarath Satheesh C, Karthik B Nair, Parshanth K Varma, S Santhamoorthy, Karthik Selvam, Nitesh Thakur N, S Magesh

BUL vs TIG Dream11 prediction: BUL vs TIG Dream11 team, top picks

Bulls XI: AS Govindaraajan, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Ashith Rajiv

Tigers XI: S Ashwath-II, Satish Jangir B, S Santhamoorthy

BUL vs TIG Dream11 prediction: BUL vs TIG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Yash Avinash Jadhav

Batsmen: AS Govindaraajan, Thalaivan Sargunam, S Ashwath-II, Anand Subramanian

All-Rounders: Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (VC), Satish Jangir B (C), S Parameeswaran

Bowlers: S Santhamoorthy, Ashith Rajiv, Karthik B Nair

BUL vs TIG live: BUL vs TIG match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Tigers XI will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BUL vs TIG match prediction and BUL vs TIG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BUL vs TIG Dream11 team and BUL vs TIG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

