Bumrah & Co. Swing Into Action As India's Speedsters Hit The Nest Ahead Of England Faceoff

Team India have resumed their net sessions ahead of the five-match test series that begins next week against England in Nottingham. The 'Men in Blue' will take part in their next challenge after a humbling eight-wicket defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton earlier this year. On Thursday, various bowlers, including the likes of Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, were seen practising ahead of the much-awaited series that begins from August 4.

Team India hits nets ahead of India vs England test series

Team India will be hopeful that their pacers put on a good show in the upcoming test series against England after they failed to win the WTC final. One of the predominant challenges of most players will be managing their fitness. This is especially because several players were injured during India's tour of Australia earlier this year.

#TeamIndia bowlers having a go at in the nets ahead of the #ENGvIND Test series 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/FMRImaw7Gr — BCCI (@BCCI) July 29, 2021

India tour of England 2021 schedule

1st Test

Location: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Date: Wednesday, August 4 to Sunday, August 8

Time: 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time)

2nd Test

Location: Lord's, London

Date: Thursday, August 12 to Monday, August 16

Time: 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time)

3rd Test

Location: Headingley, Leeds

Date: Wednesday, August 25 to Sunday, August 29

Time: 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time)

4th Test

Location: Kennington Oval, London

Date: Thursday, September 2 to Monday, September 6

Time: 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time)

5th Test

Location: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Date: Friday, September 10 to Tuesday, September 14

Time: 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time)

England vs India squads

England's squad: Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (Captain), Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Jonny Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Ollie Pope, James Anderson, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Mark Wood

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran

Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav in doubt

Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar were set to join Team India as backup options for the test series against England. However, because the duo came into close contact with all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who tested positive for COVID, they remain a doubt for the series. Backup options were required after the trio of Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan were sent back to India due to injury concerns.