Bumrah & Co. Swing Into Action As India's Speedsters Hit The Nest Ahead Of England Faceoff

Image: BCCI/Twitter
Team India have resumed their net sessions ahead of the five-match test series that begins next week against England in Nottingham. The 'Men in Blue' will take part in their next challenge after a humbling eight-wicket defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton earlier this year. On Thursday, various bowlers, including the likes of Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, were seen practising ahead of the much-awaited series that begins from August 4.
Team India will be hopeful that their pacers put on a good show in the upcoming test series against England after they failed to win the WTC final. One of the predominant challenges of most players will be managing their fitness. This is especially because several players were injured during India's tour of Australia earlier this year.
#TeamIndia bowlers having a go at in the nets ahead of the #ENGvIND Test series 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/FMRImaw7Gr— BCCI (@BCCI) July 29, 2021
England's squad: Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (Captain), Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Jonny Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Ollie Pope, James Anderson, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Mark Wood
India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran
Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar were set to join Team India as backup options for the test series against England. However, because the duo came into close contact with all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who tested positive for COVID, they remain a doubt for the series. Backup options were required after the trio of Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan were sent back to India due to injury concerns.