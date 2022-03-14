Bumrah & Team India Win Hearts For Touching Gesture For Retiring Sri Lanka Player; WATCH

Team India Test vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah won the hearts of cricketing fans not just for his outstanding performance with the ball, but also for his kind gesture towards retiring Sri Lankan pacer Suranga Lakmal. After dismissing Lakmal in his final Test for Sri Lanka, the Indian fast bowler ran up to him and embraced him for the outstanding international career he had had.

After winning the first IND vs SL Test by a staggering margin of an inning and 222 runs, India clean swept the series by also winning the second Test in an emphatic fashion. The Rohit Sharma-led side registered a dominating 328 run victory to cap off an excellent performance in the series.

Bumrah and Team India win hearts with kind gesture for Lakmal

In a video shared by BCCI's official Twitter handle, Jasprit Bumrah and the rest of the Indian Test side could be seen congratulating Sri Lankan pacer Suranga Lakmal, who was playing his final match for the country. After also receiving a handshake from Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, he was also lauded by his teammates as he walked off the field.

Spirit of Cricket at its best as #TeamIndia congratulate Suranga Lakmal who played his last international match 🤜🤛 #SpiritOfCricket | #INDvSL | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/aa17CK5hqv — BCCI (@BCCI) March 14, 2022

The show of respect for Lakmal's glittering career did not end there as previously, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid and former captain Virat Kohli were also seen congratulating the Sri Lankan pacer as seen in the video below, which has garnered more than 3 million views at the time of writing this article. Coming to Lakmal's career, the pacer made his international debut in an ODI against India in December 2009. Since then, he has taken a staggering 168 wickets in just 68 Tests. He also has 109 scalps from 86 ODIs and eight wickets from 11 T20Is.

In his retirement statement, Lakmal had said, "I'm indebted to Sri Lanka Cricket for giving me this astonishing opportunity and having faith in me to bring back my motherland honour as it has been an absolute pleasure to be associated with the board that shaped my professional life and also enriched my personal development. I have nothing but the utmost respect for all my players, coaches, team managers, support staff, administrative staff and all other support staff."