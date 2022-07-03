Bumrah Drops Sitter, Follows It Up With Blinder To Dismiss Stokes; Internet Goes Berserk

Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah took a blinder to dismiss his England counterpart Ben Stokes after dropping him on the previous delivery. The incident occurred on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Test match in Birmingham. Stokes was dismissed for 25 off 36 balls by Shardul Thakur. Earlier, Stokes was dropped on 18 by Thakur off Mohammed Shami's bowling. Bumrah, however, provided the much-needed wicket as he managed to take Stokes' catch in his second attempt.

Here's how netizens are reacting to Bumrah's catch on social media. People are appreciating the Indian skipper for his amazing fielding skills. Meanwhile, users also chastised Stokes for playing an irresponsible shot despite getting a couple of chances earlier in the game.

Bumrah at his best pic.twitter.com/3ViibcZ4X7 — HITMAN (@BalayyaLion) July 3, 2022

cant say he's unlucky been dropped x2 this morning just giving it away — pompey 257 (@pompeyaj1) July 3, 2022

A great catch but such poor batting the ball after he'd just been dropped there. Stokes is selling himself short. He's batting like Stuart Broad. — Harry Watt (@saywattharry) July 3, 2022

Captain Bumrah giving his best 🤣 I've never seen this energetic bumrah ever lol — SaQi (@saqi_sayzz) July 3, 2022

Stokes forged a crucial partnership of 66 runs with Bairstow before being dismissed by Thakur in the 38th over. Lunch has been taken early on Day 3 due to the interruption caused by rain. England were batting at 200-6 when the match was halted by the on-field umpires. Jonny Bairstow is still intact in the middle at 91 off 113 balls. He is batting alongside wicketkeeper Sam Billings. Earlier, England resumed batting at their overnight score of 84-5.

England vs India 5th Test: Playing XIs

England's Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

India's Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah (c).

Image: AP/Twitter/@CricCrazyJohns