Last Updated:

Bumrah Hits Rohit During LEI Vs IND Practice Game, India Skipper Falls Down In Pain; WATCH

Leicestershire vs India: IND skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Roman Walker for 25 off 47 balls. Walker also removed Hanuma Vihari for 3 off 23 balls.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Leicestershire vs India, Jasprit Bumrah vs Rohit Sharma, LEI vs IND, Jasprit Bumrah hits Rohit Sharma, England vs India

Image: Foxes TV


In order to get ready for their one-off Test against England, India are currently playing a practice match against Leicestershire CCC. Leicestershire's roster includes four members of the visiting Indian side so they could receive some much-needed preparation before the Test match against England. Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Prasidh Krishna are all part of the Leicestershire XI for their game against India. The Indian team is being led by Rohit Sharma during the four-day game.

LEI vs IND: Rohit Sharma gets hit by a Bumrah delivery

India chose to bat first against Leicestershire after winning the toss. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill opened the batting for India in the first innings. Before Gill was bowled by Will Davis for 21 off 28 balls, the pair had a 35-run partnership. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah delivered a vicious strike to Rohit's groin area in the seventh over of the game, causing him to hit the ground in pain. As the physio attended Rohit, Pant, who is keeping wickets for the opposition, arrived to see how he was doing.

Some Indian fans reacted to the 'rare sight' of Bumrah vs Rohit in a cricket match. Bumrah and Rohit play for the same side in the Indian Premier League while also being teammates in national colours. Here are some reaction:-

READ | Rahane recalls when Rohit Sharma got angry over Thakur's shot selection; 'Will teach...'

As far as the game is concerned, India have lost five wickets in 28 overs for just 90 runs on the board. Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Roman Walker for 25 off 47 balls. Walker also removed Hanuma Vihari for 3 off 23 balls. Prasidh Krishna picked Shreyas Iyer's wicket for a duck in the 21st over, while Walker dismissed Ravindra Jadeja for 13 off 13 balls. Virat Kohli and KS Bharat are currently batting for India.

READ | Pujara or Gill, who will open alongside Rohit Sharma in India's England Test Series?

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Umesh Yadav.

Leicestershire CCC: Sam Evans (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna.

Meanwhile, India and England will play the postponed fifth Test match from July onwards. The fifth Test is part of a series played between India and England last summer. The fifth match was postponed until July 2022 after multiple cases of COVID-19 emerged within the Indian camp. India are 2-1 ahead in the five-match series. 

READ | India tour of England: BCCI to reportedly issue 'warning' to Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli

Image: Twitter/@VK__Goat18_

READ | Rohit Sharma's note for fans on 15 yrs of international cricket: 'Since I made my debut..'
Tags: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Leicestershire vs India
First Published:
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com