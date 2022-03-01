Bumrah On Kohli's 100th Test Being Played Behind Closed Doors: 'It’s A Big Day For Virat'

Former Team India skipper Virat Kohli is all set to play his 100th Test when the Indian team takes the field during the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test on Friday, March 4, at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Prior to the landmark game, the 33-year-old Kohli resigned as the Indian Test captain after serving them for seven years since MS Dhoni’s retirement.

The IND vs SL Test series will be his first series since he quit Test captaincy. Virat's 100th Test however won't see crowds since the match in Mohali will be played behind closed doors. Kohli, in the meantime, has conjured praises from fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, also the vice-captain, before the Test series.

India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah lauds Virat Kohli ahead of 100th Test

Back in 2013 when Bumrah made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for the Mumbai Indians (MI), he picked up Kohli as his maiden wicket against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Nine years later, Bumrah is a mainstay of the Indian pace attack in all three formats.

The Ahmedabad-born pacer praised Kohli for his indefatigable efforts over the years and congratulated him on his 100th Test match. "It’s a big day for Virat Kohli – the focus is to winning the game for India – crowds are good for energy but it’s not in our control,” Bumrah was quoted as saying in the pre-match press conference.

“It is always a special achievement for a player to play 100 Tests. Virat has contributed a lot for this team & will continue to do so. It is another feather on his cap and I would like to congratulate Kohli – It is a testimony of his hard work,” Bumrah added.

Kohli made his Test debut way back in 2011 in the West Indies after India lifted the 50-over World Cup at home. In the first three years of his Test career, Kohli strained to find his feet, but once he got going, there was no stopping him. In 99 Tests, Kohli has notched 7,962 runs at an average of 50.39 with 27 tons and 28 half-centuries.

(Image: PTI)