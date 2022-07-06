Bumrah Refuses To Pick Champagne Bottle, Walks Out Only With Medal At Presentation: Watch

Jasprit Bumrah's maiden stint as the skipper of Team India ended on a losing cause as England ran out winners by 7 wickets in the ENG vs IND 5th Test. After his heroics with the bat and three wickets in the first innings, the pacer bowled his heart out and chipped in with two wickets in the second innings, but didn't receive support from the other bowlers as none of them could pick up a wicket. India thus missed out on the opportunity to win a Test series in England after 15 years. Despite the loss, Jasprit Bumrah still ended up as the best bowler for India in the series.

England vs India: Jasprit Bumrah collects medal and gives up the champagne bottle

Despite being India's player of the series, the stand-in skipper only collected his medal and proceeded to speak to post-match presenter Mark Butcher, leaving the champagne bottle untouched. Joe Root, who was called on the stage a few minutes before him, collected his medal and champagne.

Speaking about Team India's performance during the presentation ceremony, Bumrah said, "I won't go that far ahead (of calling himself an all-rounder). That's the beauty of Test cricket, even if you have three good days. We fell short with the bat yesterday and that is where we let the opposition in to let the match slip away from us. Ifs and buts can always be there. If you go back, if there was no rain in the first match, we could have won the series. But England played really well. We have drawn the series and both teams played very good cricket and it was a fair result".

England vs India: What records did Jasprit Bumrah break during the Test?

Jasprit Bumrah had 23 wickets to his name during the series. He achieved a major milestone of picking up the most wickets in a five-match series in England by any Indian bowler. The record was previously held by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who scalped 19 wickets in 2014. Jasprit Bumrah also surpassed Kapil Dev’s record to become the Indian bowler with most number of wickets against England in a Test series. Kapil Dev had claimed 22 wickets in the 1981-82 series.

Bumrah was also exceptional with the bat breaking Brian Lara's record. The stand-in skipper scored an unbeaten 31 off 16 balls, which included 29 in a record 35-run over off Stuart Broad. Lara held the world record for 18 years after hitting South African left-arm spinner Robin Peterson for 28 runs in a Test match in 2003.