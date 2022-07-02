Bumrah Registers Unique World Record With Bat As He Hits Broad All Across In 35-run Over

India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah broke a world record as he registered 29 runs in Stuart Broad's over on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth Test against England on Saturday. The No 10 batter surpassed former West Indies legend Brian Lara, who previously held the record for scoring the most runs in a single over of a Test match. Bumrah's batting performance helped him become the world record holder of the most runs scored in a single over of a Test match. Lara had scored 28 runs (4, 6, 6, 4, 4, 4) against South Africa's Robin Peterson in 2003.

Meanwhile, Broad also registered an unwanted record in the over as he conceded a whopping 35 runs (4, 5w, 7nb, 4, 4, 4, 6, 1), the most expensive in Test cricket history. 29 of those runs were scored by Bumrah while the rest went in wide and no-balls. Interestingly, Broad also holds the record for bowling one of the most expensive overs in T20 Internationals. The English bowler had conceded 36 runs (6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6) in an over he bowled to India's Yuvraj Singh during the 2007 T20 World Cup.

England vs India: 5th Test

As far as the match is concerned, India breached the 400-run mark on Day 2 of the fifth Test match courtesy of 78 runs scored by Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah together. Jadeja reached his century in the morning after finishing at 83 at stumps on Day 1. Bumrah scored a quickfire 31 off 16 balls to help India post 416. Earlier, Rishabh Pant scored 146 off 111 balls to help India recover from a shaky start. He forged a crucial 222-run partnership with Jadeja on Day 1.

Earlier, Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first against India. Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill opened the batting for India. Together, the pair scored 27 runs until the latter was dismissed by James Anderson for 17 off 24 balls. Anderson then removed Pujara for 13 off 46 balls. Matty Potts successfully trapped Hanuma Vihari LBW for 20 runs off 53 balls.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli was dismissed in a shocking manner after he was unable to decide whether to play or leave the ball. He was sent back by Potts for 11 off 19 balls. Anderson then struck and removed Shreyas Iyer for 15 off 11 balls.