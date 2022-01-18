Bumrah Replies To Fan's Question On Most Difficult Shot To Face, Says 'no Counter At All'

India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah took to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday and replied to a fan’s question about the most difficult shot he faces while bowling. Bumrah will be seen playing for India in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, which begins with the first ODI at the Boland Park in Paarl. Bumrah was named as the vice-captain of India for the ODI series, as KL Rahul will serve as the captain in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

Meanwhile, questioning the superstar pacer on Twitter, the fan asked Bumrah, “As a bowler, which is that one shot you find the most difficult to counter”. Replying to the fan, Bumrah answered, “Has to be the slice. No counter at all”. His reply comes on the eve of the 1st ODI between India and South Africa and a day after he spoke to the reporters in a virtual press conference.

The fan's question to Bumrah and his reply-

As a bowler, which is that one shot you find the most difficult to counter. @Jaspritbumrah93 — Karan Shah (@KaranSh04735355) January 18, 2022

Has to be the slice. No counter at all — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) January 18, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah's press conference on Tuesday ahead of ODI series

During the press conference, Bumrah provided many insights about the Indian team, who are coming off a Test series loss to South Africa. Following India’s 2-1 defeat in the Test series, Virat Kohli announced his decision of stepping down of captaincy from the Test format. Bumrah replied to questions concerning India’s next Test skipper alongside revealing his reaction to the shocking announcement by Kohli.

Revealing his thoughts on Virat Kohli’s captaincy during his interaction with reporters, Bumrah said, “I am no one to sit in judgment of his decision. It's a personal decision and we respect his decision. He knows how his body is reacting and what frame of mind he is in. It's been an immense pleasure to play under his captaincy and I made my Test debut under him. As I have spoken earlier also that he (Kohli) will always be a leader in the group and his contribution has been immense and will be immense. He has been leader of the team. He brought the fitness culture and everybody got fitter as a team and his contribution has been immense”.

(Image: AP)