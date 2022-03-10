Busy Talking, Australia's Alex Carey Accidentally Walks Into Team Hotel's Swimming Pool

After Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test at Rawalpindi ended in a draw, the Australia Cricket team have now landed in Karachi where they will be playing the 2nd Pak vs Aus Test. The second Test between both the teams will be played from March 12-16. Australia Skipper Pat Cummins on Thursday shared a hilarious video on his social media handle of wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey falling into the swimming pool where the team will be staying.

Pakistan vs Australia: Pat Cummins captures Alex Carey falling in swimming pool

In the video shared by Pat Cummins, the 30-year-old fell into the water with an open backpack and his phone in his pocket. While coming out of the pool he can be seen throwing the phone to hi teammate before discovering that PatCummins had filmed the incident. Australian teammate Glenn Maxwell could not hold back his comment and wrote “Phone can last 29 mins in the water kez … you’re sweet.”

During the 1st Test Alex Carey the wicketkeeper-batsman failed to take a catch or make a stumping becoming the first Australian wicketkeeper to achieve the unwanted feat in 13 years. Carey dropped a tough chance off Nathan Lyon’s bowling late in the first innings at Rawalpindi, gifting Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan an extra life on 0. Carey had made his Test debut for Australia in December, scoring 202 runs and claiming 23 catches in six matches since then.

PAK vs AUS 1st Test: Pat Cummins slams Rawalpindi pitch

The cricketing world had their sight set on Australian team who travelled to Pakistan to play cricket after over a decade. However, the excitement died down with the first Tets turning out to be a boring affair. Just 14 wickets fell in five days in the first Test, with Australia picking only 4. While speaking to ESPNCricinfo Pat Cummins while criticising the pitch said "Turning up to a pitch that's probably not a traditional pitch you would get here in Rawalpindi, and it's probably clear they've made an effort to try and nullify the pace bowling," .Both teams will be eager to take the lead in the series when they lock horns in the second Test in Karachi, starting March 12.