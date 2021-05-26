BUW Vs BBS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 Preview

Match 35 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 will be played between Bayer Uerdingen Wolves and Bonn Blue Star at the Bayern Uerdingen Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, May 26. Here is our BUW vs BBS Dream11 prediction, BUW vs BBS Dream11 team, BUW vs BBS best team and BUW vs BBS player record.

BUW vs BBS match preview

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves are second from the bottom in the Group B points table. They currently have two wins and three losses with one match being abandoned from six matches. After losing to Dusseldorf Blackcaps, the team bounced back to win their next two matches against DJK SG Solingen. Their recent fixture was against Koln CC in which they lost the first match by 68 runs, while the other match was abandoned due to rain.

On the other hand, Bonn Blue Star has moved to the third spot with two wins and one loss while one match being abandoned in the four matches played so far. The team's previous fixture was against DJK SG Solingen in which the first fixture was abandoned due to rain, while in the second match they beat their opponents by 9 wickets. This is crucial match for both teams as a win will either change their standings on the points table or Bonn Blue Star will retain the position.

BUW vs BBS weather report

There will be cloud cover during the match with no chance of rain. The wind gusts will be around 26 km/h with temperatures hovering around 13 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no rain coming during the match, teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the BUW vs BBS Dream11 prediction.

BUW vs BBS pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

BUW vs BBS player record

For Bonn Blue Star, the performance from Dilshan Rajudeen and Zaheer Hassan have performed well in the tournament so far. The team will be hoping for both these players to continue their fine performance and help them register win in both matches today. On the other hand, the Bayer Uerdingen Wolves will look upto Humayun Butt and Waqas Fatimi to do well in the upcoming fixtures.

BUW vs BBS Dream11 team

BUW vs BBS Dream11 prediction

As per our BUW vs BBS Dream11 prediction, BUW will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BUW vs BBS player record and as a result, the BUW vs BBS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BUW vs BBS Dream11 team and BUW vs BBS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode