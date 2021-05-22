BUW Vs DB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks And ECS T10 Match Preview

Match 21 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 will be played between Bayer Uerdingen Wolves and Dusseldorf Blackcaps at the Bayern Uerdingen Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Saturday, May 22. Here is our BUW vs DB Dream11 prediction, BUW vs DB Dream11 team, BUW vs DB best team and BUW vs DB player record.

BUW vs DB match preview

This is the first Group B fixture of the tournament and both teams will want to get off to a winning start in the competition. Bayer Uerdingen Wolves are an extremely new team, enjoying home advantage at the German national performance centre in Krefeld. This tournament will be a learning curve for the Wolves as they look to try and get past the group stage. On the other hand, Dusseldorf Blackcaps are a formidable outfit having won eight state championships as well as the German national championship in 2017. This should be a good contest to watch as the Wolves will look to upset Blackcaps.

BUW vs DB weather report

There will be rain during the match which is not good news for both teams. However, the conditions will get better as the match progresses. The wind gusts will be around 32 km/h with temperatures hovering around 10 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With showers coming during the match, both the teams are unlikely to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the BUW vs DB Dream11 prediction

BUW vs DB pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

BUW vs DB player record

For Bayer Uerdingen Wolves the performance from Shujahat Hussain and Nasib Khushdel will be key in the first two matches of the tournament so far. The team will be hoping for both these players to amazing performance on Day 1 and help the team to end the day on top of the points table. For Dusseldorf Blackcaps Venkat Ganesan and Kashif Shahab will be expected to do well in the opening two fixtures.

BUW vs DB Dream11 prediction

As per our BUW vs DB Dream11 prediction, DB will come out on top in this contest.

Note The BUW vs DB player record and as a result, the BUW vs DB best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BUW vs DB team and BUW vs DB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

