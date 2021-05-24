BUW Vs DSS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 Preview

Match 25 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 will be played between the Bayer Uerdingen Wolves and DJK SG Solingen at the Bayern Uerdingen Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Monday, May 24. Here is our BUW vs DSS Dream11 prediction, BUW vs DSS Dream11 team, BUW vs DSS best team and BUW vs DSS player record.

BUW vs DSS match preview

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves failed to make the home advantage count as they lost the first two fixtures of the tournament. They started their campaign with two matches against Dusseldorf Blackcaps, however, things did not go began on a bright note. They lost the first match by 18 runs, while in the second match they went down by 21 runs. The upcoming fixtures are crucial for them to get their campaign back on track.

On the other hand, DJK SG Solingen team is full of emerging talent who are ready to showcase their skills in the ECS tournament.It will be interesting to see if they can perform on the big stage. This should be a good contest to watch as the Wolves look to register their maiden win, while Solingen will look to start the tournament with a win..

BUW vs DSS weather report

There will be rain before the start of the match but the condition will getter better as the match progresses. The wind gusts will be around 26 km/h with temperatures hovering around 13 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With showers coming before the match, both the teams will be hoping to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the BUW vs DSS Dream11 prediction

BUW vs DSS pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

BUW vs DSS player record

For Bayer Uerdingen Wolves, the performance from Humayun Butt and Taha Hassan was enough to take the team to victory in first two matches. The team will be hoping for both these players to continue their fine performance and help them register their first win in the tournament. On the other hand, the DJK SG Solingen will look upto Sisindri Dasari and Veeru Kolla to do well in the opening two fixtures.

BUW vs DSS Dream11 team

BUW vs DSS Dream11 prediction

As per our BUW vs DSS Dream11 prediction, BUW will come out on top in this contest.

Note The BUW vs DSS player record and as a result, the BUW vs DSS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BUW vs DSS team and BUW vs DSS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode