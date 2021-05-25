BUW Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 Preview

Match 29 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 will be played between Bayer Uerdingen Wolves and Koln CC at the Bayern Uerdingen Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 25. Here is our BUW vs KCC Dream11 prediction, BUW vs KCC Dream11 team, BUW vs KCC best team and BUW vs KCC player record.

BUW vs KCC match preview

After losing the first two fixtures, Bayer Uerdingen Wolves made the home advantage count by winning the next two fixtures in the campaign due to which they are second on the points table. After losing to Dusseldorf Blackcaps, the team bounced back to win their next two matches against DJK SG Solingen. They won the first match by 75 runs, while in the second match they beat their opponent by 50 runs. The upcoming presents them with an opportunity to claim the top spot by the end of the day.

On the other hand, Koln CC team are third on the points table with the same win/loss record, however, both the teams are separated by net run rate on the points table. They come into this fixture after registering a win over Dusseldorf Blackcaps in the previous match. They lost the first match by 19 runs under Duckworth Lewis Method, however, they bounced back to win the second match by 4 wickets. This should be a good contest to watch as both teams look to climb the points table.

BUW vs KCC weather report

There will be cloudy before the start of the match but there will no rain trouble. The wind gusts will be around 22 km/h with temperatures hovering around 9 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no rain coming before the match, both the teams will be hoping to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the BUW vs KCC Dream11 prediction

BUW vs KCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

BUW vs KCC player record

For Bayer Uerdingen Wolves the performance from Humayun Butt and Taha Hassan was enough to take the team to victory in the first two matches. The team will be hoping for both these players to continue their fine performance and help them register their first win in the tournament. On the other hand, Koln CC will look up to Irfan Ahmed and Tejas Morbagal to do well for the team

BUW vs KCC Dream11 team



BUW vs KCC Dream11 prediction

As per our BUW vs KCC Dream11 prediction, BUW will come out on top in this contest.

Note The BUW vs KCC player record and as a result, the BUW vs KCC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BUW vs KCC team and BUW vs KCC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode