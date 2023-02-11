‘C For Catch D For Drop’: Wasim Jaffer Takes Jibe At Aussies After Smith Drops 3 Catches

Upon witnessing a clumsy display in the field by Australia in the first innings of the Nagpur Test, Wasim Jaffar pounced upon the opportunity to troll the visitors. Jaffar, who is popular with his jibes on social media, has yet again showcased his wit on the platform. This time he jokingly used the first four characters of the English alphabet to define Australia's fielding.

Australia showcased some ordinary fielding on Friday and on Saturday, dropping a number of catches in the process. Moreover, one the safest fielders of the Aus squad steve smith dropped three catches in the field. Seemingly addressing the same Wasim Jaffar has again made his presence felt through his Twitter. The former Indian player wrote, "A for Australia, B for Ball C for Catch D for Drop."



A for Australia

B for Ball

C for Catch

D for Drop 😛 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/tLe1MyzDW4 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 11, 2023

India Vs Australia: Nagpur Test summary so far

On day 2 India continued from 77/1. Captain Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin, who came in as a nightwatchman at the end of the first day, took India past the 100-run mark comfortably. However, as the partnership was beginning to take the game away from Australia, Ashwin fell to Todd Murphy. Afterward, wickets continue to fall at regular intervals, yet Sharma went strong from one end. In the process, Rohit scored his maiden 100 against Australia. He also eventually got out not before taking India past the total of Australia. Just as it looked that Australia is not completely out of the game, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel came together to formulate an unbeaten 81 runs. As a result India currently stands at 321/7, leading by 144 runs. For Australia, Todd Murphy turned out to be the knight in shining armor as he has picked five-for on debut.

Continuing the momentum from Day 2, on Day 3 India took the lead past 200 and scored 400 in the first innings. With a scintillating knock of 84 Axar Patel scored the second-highest runs in the innings. Approaching the lead of 223, Australia suffered an early blow in the second innings as Usman Khwaja went cheaply. Australia are currently 19 for 1 and at this point, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne are at the crease looking to build a partnership. However, with two sessions to spare, it is a monumental task in front of Australia.