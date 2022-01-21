CA Blocks Steve Smith's BBL Participation, Skipper Henriques Terms Move 'sad For Cricket'

KFC Big Bash League (BBL) team the Sydney Sixers had made a move to pick former Australian skipper Steve Smith for the BBL finals but the move was blocked by Cricket Australia (CA). Smith was returning from the five-match Ashes 2021-22 series and his application to play for the Sixers was rejected after the other states voted against allowing Smith to play. The Sixers' skipper Moises Henriques slammed CA for their decision calling it 'really disappointing'.

"In creating the central LRP pool, it was agreed that clubs would not be able to contract LRPs from outside the pool for the remainder of the season," Cricket Australia said in a statement on Friday. "This request was denied ... noting that other players returning to the BBL from international duty have been retained on club lists throughout the competition."

Henriques slams CA for Smith rejection

The Sydney Sixers' skipper Henriques was not at all pleased by the decision to reject Steve Smith's application and said that IPL teams would pay a lot of money to have Smith in their teams. Henriques then said that they got to the top two without Smith and that he has 'absolute belief' in the domestic talent and local talent in the team. Henriques then added that this move is 'sad for cricket'.

"You have got a former Australian captain, one of the best players in the world," Henriques told reporters on Friday. "You have got IPL teams who pay multi-million dollars just to have this guy as part of their franchise. Advertising, bums on seats, eyes on TVs – I mean, you do the maths. And we're saying no because of a rule that is two weeks old in some COVID bubble hub. To me, I don't get it. We're in the top two without him ... so I have got absolute belief in our domestic talent and local talent to do the job. I think it's sad for cricket, that's all. What I do respect is that they (CA) have kept rolling with the punches, and I just can't see why they don't keep rolling with the punches now. To say (we're) a little bit disgruntled would be an understatement. It's really disappointing."

Image: @SixersBBL/Twitter