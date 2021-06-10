CA CEO Nick Hockley Lauds Sourav Ganguly, Says 'no One More Passionate About The Game'

The newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer of Cricket Australia, Nick Hockley has called the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly a 'down to earth' person. Meanwhile, Nick Hockley also went on to say that according to him, there is no one more passionate about the game than the former Indian skipper.

CA CEO Nick Hockley lauds BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

Recently, CA CEO Nick Hockley has opened up on the experience of working together with BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly in order to strategise a plan for the Indian women's cricket team's tour of Australia later this year and admitted that Dada is a 'fantastic' person.

"He's just really great. He's a good, down-to-earth guy. I'll tell you what, there's no one that's more passionate about the game. And he's just been an absolute pleasure to deal with. We have been dealing with him recently because we have the Indian women's team coming out here for a Test match," said Nick Hockley while interacting on The Grade Cricketer Podcast.

Sourav Ganguly the BCCI President

Sourav Ganguly has been at the helm of the BCCI's affairs since October 2019. Upon his appointment, the prolific Bengal cricketer took charge of Indian cricket as BCCI’s 39th President. The ex-Team India skipper's stint has led to a lot of rapid changes in Indian cricket. Within a month of him taking up the top job, India played its first-ever Day-Night Test which was also the first-ever to be played in the country. and multiple agendas for the advancement of Indian cricket followed.

In his race to the BCCI President's chair, Sourav Ganguly had pipped front-runner Brijesh Patel and prior to his appointment as the chief of the national cricket board, the southpaw had an illustrious career as a player, captain, mentor, and president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). In fact, he was also part of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) along with former teammates Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.