CA Demands New Evidence On Ball-tampering Scandal Post Bancroft's Huge Allegations

Cricket Australia (CA) has decided to give a new twist to the infamous ball-tampering scandal by seeking more information on the incident that had shocked the cricket world back in March 2018. Bancroft was handed a nine-month suspension and was also levied a fine for his involvement in the scandal.

'They should come forward and present it': CA

It so happened that during a recent interview, Bancroft said that he is 'responsible' as well as 'accountable' for his own actions and at the same time, also mentioned that the bowlers were also aware of the situation.

“Yeah, look, all I wanted to do was to be responsible and accountable for my own actions and part. Yeah, obviously what I did benefits bowlers, and the awareness around that, probably, is self-explanatory", said Cameron Bancroft while speaking to The Guardian.

After the 28-year-old made a big claim, Cricket Australia in response issued a statement urging for additional details on that fateful day in Cape Town.

"CA has maintained all along that if anyone is in possession of new information in regards to the Cape Town Test of 2018 they should come forward and present it," a statement read. "The investigation conducted at the time was detailed and comprehensive. Since then, no one has presented new information to CA that casts doubt on the investigation’s findings", it added.

The infamous ball-tampering scandal

The then captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner, and, Cameron Bancroft who were accused of tampering with the cricket ball in the Cape Town Test match were temporarily suspended from international cricket. While Bancroft was banned for nine months and fined 75 percent of his match fee, Smith, and, Warner were banned for 12 months with the former losing out on 100% of his match fee.

Apart from that, both Smith and Warner were also stripped of captaincy and vice-captaincy respectively and reportedly the duo also lost out on a few sponsorship deals as well.