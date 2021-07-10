CAB Extends VVS Laxman's Contract As Batting Consultant; 'Wants Bengal Cricket To Shine'

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Saturday extended VVS Laxman's contract as the batting consultant of the Bengal Cricket Team. Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman's contract as the batting consultant was about to expire in October 2021. However, the Cricket Association Bengal (CAB) decided to extend his contract in order to see Bengal cricket shine in the upcoming domestic season.

VVS Laxman's contract extended by CAB

Apart from VVS Laxman, Sourasish Lahiri has been promoted as assistant coach of the Senior Bengal Team considering his performance as a Coach at the U23 Bengal Men's Team. Former Bengal skipper Laxmi Ratan Shukla is set to be appointed as U23 Bengal Team Coach. Former Bengal speedster Shib Shankar Paul will be handling the bowling department as he has been appointed as the bowling coach for all the Bengal Squads.

As far as Women's coaching staff is concerned, Rituparna Roy would be the head Coach while Charanjit Singh would be the Assistant Coach of the Bengal Senior Women's Team.

CAB President Avishek Dalmiya on recent appointments

"In addition to above, contract of Former Indian Stalwart, VVS Laxman, which was expiring in October 2021 as the Batting Consultant, has been extended till March 2022. Utpal Chatterjee would continue to be the spin bowling coach for all the Bengal squads," an official statement of CAB stated as reported by ANI.

"On behalf of the Association, I wish the Former Cricketers who have been given newer responsibilities all the best and am confident that they would be able to use their wealth of experience to help Bengal Cricket earn laurels in the forthcoming domestic season," said CAB President Avishek Dalmiya.

"We have made some new appointments keeping in mind their merit and talents. We want Bengal cricket to shine and we have made changes that we deemed fit to that end. We wish the new appointees all the best and hope they can get the best out of the various Bengal teams," said CAB Secretary Snehashis Ganguly as reported by ANI.

Earlier, the CAB had announced that Arun Lal would continue to be the chief coach of the senior Bengal team for the 2021-22 season.

Ranji Trophy 2021-22

After missing out on a year of cricket action due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian domestic cricketers will be back in action as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the resumption of domestic Cricket action for the 2021-22 season.

According to a BCCI release, a total of 2127 domestic matches will be played this season across various age groups in the men’s and women’s categories. The season will get underway after the completion of the remaining matches in the Indian Premier League tournament, which will be taking place in the UAE due to the COVID-19 outbreak in India.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will kickstart on October 20, 2021, with the final to be played on November 12, 2021. India's premier domestic cricket tournament, Ranji Trophy has also been given a green signal by the BCCI after the tournament was cancelled last season due to the COVID pandemic. The tournament will begin November 16, 2021, which is four days after the conclusion of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, and will be played until February 19, 2022, making it a three-month-long tournament. The Vijay Hazare Trophy will take place from February 23, 2022, to March 26, 2022.

(Image Credits: PTI)