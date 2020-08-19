CAB Protests Against BCCI For Awarding IPL Title Sponsorship To Dream11

Terming it a decision against the principle of self-reliant India or "Atma Nirbhar Bharat", Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB) has come out in the open against BCCI's decision on Tuesday to award title sponsorship of IPL 2020 to fantasy sports company -- Dream11.

“I feel BCCI has taken a wrong decision in awarding Dream11 title sponsorship rights for IPL 2020. Its a negation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ and will defeat the purpose of the country becoming self-reliant. I have come to know that Chinese money is invested in the company. It's really amazing that VIVO a Chinese company had to quit midway because of anti-Chinese sentiments but it is replaced by a company that also has Chinese stakes. This is not acceptable. Moreover, the Anti Corruption Unit of BCCI has asked Punjab Police to conduct an inquiry into an alleged Dream11's role in organising fake Sri Lankan Premier League last month. I have also come to know that the company has a huge investment in one of the IPL franchises. Under such scenario, how can you award title sponsorship rights to Dream11? I urge BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to conduct an inquiry into the matter and scrap the deal with Dream11 in the best interest of the nation," CAB secretary Aditya Verma told Republic TV in a video message.

It is important to point out that Dream11 has part ownership by Chinese tech giant Tencent but since it has minor stake it makes the company eligible to be qualified as an Indian company.

Regarding its role in organizing fake matches, Republic TV got in touch with BCCI's ACU Chief Ajit Singh who said the company was under the purview of Punjab Police investigation as a witness and not as an accused of the crime (holding fake match). But BCCI needs to answer the serious allegation of a conflict of interest for its alleged stake in an IPL team, he said.

