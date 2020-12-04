CAL Vs MBC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Bengal T20 Challenge 2020

Calcutta Customs Club will go up against Mohun Bagan AC, in match 23 of the Bengal T20 Challenge. The CAL vs MBC match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm on December 4 from the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Here is our CAL vs MBC Dream11 prediction, CAL vs MBC Dream11 team and CAL vs MBC Dream11 top picks.

Town Club and Kalighat Club battle it out today at 3 pm.



Mohun Bagan is desperate for a win today. They play Calcutta Customs at 7 pm.



To watch the live matches of #BengalT20Challenge, download the FanCode app - https://t.co/dhiqlrW8ZS#CAB #RoxxBengalT20Challenge pic.twitter.com/MZneUG2lYz — CABCricket (@CabCricket) December 4, 2020

CAL vs MBC live Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Calcutta Customs Club and Mohun Bagan AC can be expected to fight tooth and nail for a win in the encounter tonight. Currently, both teams are languishing at the bottom of the Bengal T20 Challenge points table and another loss may spell the end of their playoff hopes for this season. The match will be a repeat of the tournament's inaugural match which saw Mohun Bagan AC put up 156 on the board and win with by 17 runs.

Despite this winning start to their campaign, Mohun Bagan have only been able to score one other win at the tournament. This win came against the East Bengal Club, with a margin of just 1 run. With just two wins from seven games, it is safe to say that Mohun Bagan are not going to make it to the playoffs under any circumstances.

There is still some hope for the Calcutta Customs Club who are in second-last place on the table with 12 points. The side will need a big win today to improve upon their net run rate of -0.595 and go up, potentially to third place on the table. This will, however, depend heavily on the results from other games, as well as the margins of victory for Calcutta Customs.

CAL vs MBC playing 11 prediction

Calcutta Customs Club predicted playing XI - Abhishek Das, Prosenjit Das, Agniv Pan, Chirag Pathak, Sumanto Gupta (c), Suvankar Bal (wk), Karan Lal, Ravikant Singh, Saikat Banerjee, Shreyan Chakraborty, Abhilash Semiwal.

Mohun Bagan AC predicted playing XI - Sourav Paul (wk), Anustup Mazumder, Writtick Chatterjee, Vivek Singh, Debabrata Das (c), Sunil Kumar Dalal, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Anurag Tiwari.

CAL vs MBC Key Players

Calcutta Customs Club - Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Abhilash Semiwal, Abhishek Das.

Mohun Bagan AC - Anustup Majumdar, Prince Yadav, Writtick Chatterjee.

CAL vs MBC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Suvankar Bal.

Batsmen: Agniv Pan, Abhishek Das, Vivek Singh, Anustup Mazumder (C).

Allrounders: Karan Lal (VC), Prince Yadav, Sunil Kumar Dalal.

Bowlers: Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Chakraborty, Writtick Chatterjee.

CAL vs MBC Dream11 prediction

According to our CAL vs MBC match prediction, Calcutta Customs Club will win this match.

Note: The CAL vs MBC Dream11 prediction and CAL vs MBC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CAL vs MBC Dream11 team and CAL vs MBC Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

