CAL Vs TMC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Match Preview

Calcutta Customs Club will face Tapan Memorial Club in the upcoming league match of the Bengal T20 Challenge on Monday, December 7. The match will be played at Eden Gardens at 7:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our CAL vs TMC match prediction, probable CAL vs TMC playing 11 and CAL vs TMC Dream11 team.

CAL vs TMC live: CAL vs TMC Dream11 prediction and preview

This is the last fixture in the league stage and CAL will certainly look to end the tournament on a high after having a forgetful league stage. They are currently at the bottom of the points table and are certainly out of the race for a place in the knockout stage. They have won only 3 of their 8 games and have a poor net run rate as well

TMC, on the other hand, have had a fantastic tournament and will look to make it all the way till the finals. Lifting the trophy will be an icing on the cake for them, following a brillant league stage campaign in which they are currently topping the points table. Though TMC will start as favourites, expect CAL to present them with a tough challenge.

CAL vs TMC Dream11 prediction: CAL vs TMC probable playing 11

CAL vs TMC Dream11 prediction: CAL probable playing 11

Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Suvankar Bal (wk), Sumanto Gupta (c), Prosenjit Das, Agniv Pan, Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Chakraborty, Ravikant Singh, Bapi Manna

CAL vs TMC Dream11 prediction: TMC probable playing 11

Shahbaz Ahmed (c), Shakir Habib Gandhi(wk), Koushik Ghosh, Ramesh Prasad, Sandipan Das, Prayas Ray Barman, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, Debopratim Halder, Vikash Singh

CAL vs TMC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CAL vs TMC Dream11 team

Sandipan Das Sr

Ramesh Prasad

Shahbaz Ahmed

Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty

CAL vs TMC match prediction: CAL vs TMC Dream11 team

CAL vs TMC live: CAL vs TMC Dream11 prediction

As per our CAL vs TMC Dream11 prediction, TMC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CAL vs TMC Dream11 prediction, top picks and CAL vs TMC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CAL vs TMC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: CAB Cricket / Twitter

