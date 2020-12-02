CAL Vs TOC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Game Preview

Calcutta Customs Club will lock horns with Town Club in Match 19 of the Bengal T20 Challenge. The CAL vs TOC match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm from Eden Gardens, Kolkata on December 2. Here is our CAL vs TOC Dream11 prediction, CAL vs TOC Dream11 team and CAL vs TOC Dream11 top picks.

CAL vs TOC Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Calcutta Customs Club and Town Club have had starkly contrasting runs at the inaugural edition of the Bengal T20 Challenge, 2020. Coming into this match, the teams are also in opposite places on the points table, with Calcutta Customs occupying the 6th place while Town Club are at the top position. Calcutta Customs lost their first game at the league against Mohun Bagan AC, but bounced back with two back-to-back wins against Tapan Memorial Club and their opponents on Wednesday - Town Club.

Calcutta Customs Club defeated Town Club by eight wickets the last time the teams met in the tournament. Kazi Junaid Saifi's 37 off 35 was the best batting performance for Town Club, who put up 104 runs for Calcutta Customs to chase. Abhilash Semiwal and Shreyan Chakraborty took three wickets each for Calcutta Customs. Suvankar Bal's 57 off 57 helped Calcutta Customs take their second win of the tournament. The side will come into this game having lost their last two matches, while Town Club have lost just one game in the tournament.

CAL vs TOC playing 11 prediction

Calcutta Customs Club predicted playing XI - Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Suvankar Bal, Sumanto Gupta (c), Agniv Pan (wk), Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Ravikant Singh, Arjun Kumar, Arka Sarkar

Town Club predicted playing XI - Gitmoy Basu (wk), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Naved Ahmed, Md Kaif-I, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha, Artira Chaterjee

CAL vs TOC Key Players

Calcutta Customs Club - Abhishek Das, Suvankar Bal, Agniv Pan, Karan Lal

Town Club - Kazi Junaid Saifi, Gitmoy Basu, Md Kaif, Aritra Chatterjee

CAL vs TOC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Suvankar Bal

Batsmen: Gitmoy Basu, Abhishek Das, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Chirag Pathak

Allrounders: Md Kaif (VC), Karan Lal (C), Ayan Bhattacharjee

Bowlers: Aritra Chatterjee, Aziz Ansari, Karan Lal

CAL vs TOC Dream11 prediction

According to our CAL vs TOC match prediction, Town Club will continue their winning streak and win this match.

Note: The CAL vs TOC Dream11 prediction and CAL vs TOC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CAL vs TOC Dream11 team and CAL vs TOC Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

