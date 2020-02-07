BBL Final: Callum Ferguson Wants BBL Final Reserve Day As Heavy Rains Have Been Predicted

The final of the Big Bash League 2019-20 is in danger of being washed out. Sydney Sixers will host Melbourne Stars at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Sydney Sixers won 'The Qualifier' which has earned them the right to host the Big Bash League final. However, since there is a probability of the game being washed out, players have urged Cricket Australia and the BBL officials for a reserve day.

If the Big Bash final is washed out, the Sydney Sixers will be given the title.



The Stars will remain one of two teams yet to win the BBL. pic.twitter.com/OqC37xyXJz — bet365_aus (@bet365_aus) February 6, 2020

BBL Final weather: Heavy rain forecast a threat to BBL Final

Up to 50 mm of rain is expected in Sydney on Saturday. At least, five overs (per side) have to be played to organise a BBL game. The team that has earned the right to host the BBL final is declared the winner if the competition showpiece is abandoned. In this case, the Sydney Sixers will be announced as the winners of the Big Bash League.

Sydney Thunder captain Callum Ferguson believes BBL final should have a reserve day

Sydney Thunder captain Callum Ferguson said that is against the integrity of the tournament to shift the BBL final away from Sydney as they have earned the right to host it. That said, he thinks a washout would be a disappointing end. He floated the idea of a reserve day as he believes that everyone involved needs to make sure that the BBL final is played.

Sydney Sixers to win Big Bash League if BBL final is washed out

If the game doesn’t go ahead, the Stars will suffer more finals despair after concluding the season on top of the ladder. They are one of the only two teams not to lift the coveted trophy.

