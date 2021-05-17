Cameron Bancroft approached by CA's integrity team as ball-tampering issue resurface

Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft’s latest comment regarding the 2018 ball-tampering incident has forced the buried skeletons to rise from their grave after two long years. According to reports, Cricket Australia’s integrity team has reached out to the right-handed batsman seeking more information on the issue. As per reports, Cricket Australia is willing to reinvestigate the issue if provided with more evidence. Bancroft, in his latest interview with The Guardian, had suggested that Australian bowlers knew about the ploy beforehand. However, only three players, including Bancroft were subjected to the sanctions post-ball-tampering incident.

'Waiting for a reply'

According to news agency ANI, Cricket Australia’s integrity team has approached Bancroft to find out if he has new information regarding the ball-tampering issue. “The Integrity team has reached out to Cameron Bancroft today to see if he has some new information on the issue. We are waiting for a reply from his side. He is in the UK currently so it’s still pretty early there,” ANI quoted the source as saying.

Several former cricketers have come out in support of Bancroft, saying the bowlers definitely knew that the surface of the ball has been scratched because it is not possible to ignore the wear and tear on a natural-looking surface.

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith and David Warner were amongst those banned from playing international cricket following the incident. The Australian bowling squad of the scandalous match in Cape Town comprised of some big names. The pace battery included Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Marsh whereas the spin attack was led by Nathan Lyon. Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for one year, while Bancroft faced the sanction for nine months. The incident had occurred in 2018, Australia was touring South Africa for the Test series.

(Image Credit: ANI)