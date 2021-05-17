Cameron Bancroft's Ball-tampering Revelation Vindicates Ian Chappell's David Warner Claim

It’s been 3 years since the infamous ball-tampering incident in Cape Town that shook Australia cricket team along with all the fans around the globe. The event that took place in March 2018 is once again becoming the focal point of discussion after Cameron Bancroft recently suggested that bowlers in the Australian camp were aware of the Sandpapergate proceedings. Earlier, former Australian captain Ian Chappell had expressed his views about the severe punishments given to only 3 players, particularly David Warner.

Ian Chappell's claim on David Warner ball tampering punishment

Ian Chappell had claimed that David Warner was severely punished after the infamous ball-tampering incident due to his involvement in the contract dispute that took place between the Australian players and Cricket Australia back in the year 2017. David Warner acted as the spokesperson on behalf of the players during the contract dispute. David Warner had also reportedly threatened the Australian board for abandoning the Champions Trophy in England and the Ashes series for the 2017-18 season.

Steve Smith and David Warner ball tampering punishment

Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were accused of tampering with the cricket ball in the Cape Town Test match and they were temporarily suspended from international cricket. Bancroft was banned for 9 months and was fined 75% of his match fee. Meanwhile, Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for 12 months with the former losing out on 100% of his match fee.

Cricket Australia has issued a statement following comments from former Test opener Cameron Bancroft about the Cape Town ball-tampering scandalhttps://t.co/BjAPfOSqKK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 16, 2021

Both Steve Smith and David Warner were removed from their leadership positions as well. After Cameron Bancroft has come forward suggesting the involvement of the bowlers, the previous claims by Chappell regarding David Warner being severely punished out of CA's desire to take revenge and use something as a reason to get rid of him and Smith, have gained some significance. After the incident took place, Cricket Australia had issued a statement saying that it had persecuted all those involved directly in exploiting the spirit of the game. The head coach at the time, Darren Lehmann, who was a part of the leadership group of the Australia cricket team, had also resigned from his post despite claiming that he was unaware of the ball-tampering situation.

The ball tampering incident

The ball-tampering incident came to light after Australia's Cameron Bancroft was caught on television cameras trying to rough up one side of the ball with a piece of sandpaper. This attempt was made to make the ball swing during the third Test against South Africa. The former captain at the time, Steve Smith was found to be involved in the plan along with his vice-captain David Warner.

Image Source: cricket.com.au/AP