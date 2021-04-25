Can Glenn Maxwell Snatch The Orange Cap From Dhawan Vs CSK? Here's How Many Runs He Needs

With Glenn Maxwell finding his form this year in the IPL, the Australian all-rounder has provided a much-needed boost to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Taking the pressure off batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, Maxwell's arrival has strengthened the RCB middle-order which has also resulted in the franchise dominating the IPL 2021 table. Momentarily, Maxwell also held the Orange Cap right before Delhi's Shikhar Dhawan surpassed him in the most runs scored list.

However, Maxwell continues to be in the hunt for the Orange Cap and might just steal it back from Shikhar Dhawan in the ongoing match against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede stadium. While Shikhar Dhawan sits on the top of the table with 231 runs to his name, Maxwell holds the 7th position with 176 runs in his bag. The Australian all-rounder needs 56 runs more to grab the Orange Cap from the Delhi Capitals' opener. Others in the race for the Orange Cap include KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Faf du Plessis.

Jadeja powers CSK to 191

Taking on table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore in a high-octane clash at the Wankhede, Ravindra Jadeja once again swung into action and proved his worth for Chennai Super Kings on Sunday evening. The star all-rounder went berserk in the last over of the first innings as he wreaked havoc against Harshal Patel - the tournament's most successful bowler so far. Jadeja unleashed complete carnage in the 20th over scoring 36 runs off it against Patel, leaving the RCB bowler with most wickets - stunned.

Jadeja's clean hitting earned him praise from the Master of sixes - Virender Sehwag - himself. Taking to Twitter, the former India opener remarked that only 'Sir Jadeja' can score 37 runs off 6 balls. Harbhajan Singh too joined the wagon as he lauded the super hitting by Ravindra Jadeja. The CSK star eventually scored 62 runs off 28 balls at a massive strike rate of 221.43 as he powered Chennai to 191/4 at the end of 20 overs.

MS Dhoni won the toss at the Wankhede and put Virat Kohli's RCB to field first at the Wankhede. Openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad got CSK off to a flier as they breached the 50-run mark within the powerplay. "Heat is a factor and the wicket may slow down. It's not about keeping anyone happy, we have tinkered with our batting order a bit. Yes, you'll always complain if you have got enough batting or not. Most we can do is give everyone exposure but nobody is guaranteed of it. It's a day game, so it's not something we're used to as we mostly play evening games. Spinners may come more into play. You have to be critical of your length," said Dhoni at the toss.

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.