'Can Heavily Weigh On One's Brain': Dale Steyn On Kohli's Decision To Leave RCB Captaincy

Virat Kohli's dream of winning the IPL trophy with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as a skipper is yet to be fulfilled. The IPL 2021 season will be the final chance for the Delhi cricketer to fulfil his dream after he recently decided to leave RCB's captaincy beyond this edition of the IPL. Virat Kohli's former teammate at RCB, Dale Steyn recently shared his thought's about the RCB skipper decision to step down from the post.

Dale Steyn on Virat Kohli's decision to step down as RCB captain

Virat Kohli while announcing his decision to step down as RCB captain said that he has made it clear to the management that he can't think of being in any other team than RCB and that has been his commitment from day one. Dale Steyn while speaking to ESPNcricinfo over Virat Kohli announcement regarding RCB captaincy said, “He’s been with RCB from the very beginning. I don’t know, as life goes on you start to prioritise things. He’s (Virat) got a young family right now and captaincy can weigh heavily on the brain, and your personal life can also heavily weigh on you,”

When been asked about Kohli's decision to continue playing for RCB despite relinquishing his captaincy Steyn said, "Doesn’t matter how good a player you are, you could see yourself walking. I mean I’ve seen Chris Gayle leave the team but he’s not an Indian legend. We have also seen David Beckham leave Man United after playing for an entire lifespan and go and play for other teams. Cristiano Ronaldo recently returned to Man United, so you don’t know…you have these famous people play for club teams for a long time. And, who knows Virat, who is originally from Delhi, might end up finishing with the Delhi franchise."

He further added “But it’s nice to know he has committed himself to the club (RCB) and wants to be there to see the IPL trophy come to them. He has given so many years of effort… I think that could be at the back of his mind, that he is not going to leave there until he wins an IPL trophy.”

Virat Kohli's IPL captaincy record

Kohli has been associated with the RCB since 2008 and is leading the team since 2013. So far, the side has won 62 of the 132 matches played under Kohli with 6 no results and 66 losses. Their best campaign came in 2016 when they reached the finals. In IPL 2021, the team has won 5 out of seven matches in the first leg of the tournament and are third on the points table with 10 points.

