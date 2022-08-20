'Can I Touch You?': Zimbabwe Fans Bowled Over By Indian Pacer Deepak Chahar; WATCH

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar made an impressive comeback to the national side during the first ODI against Zimbabwe on Thursday. Chahar, who was out of the Indian squad for the past 5 months, picked three wickets for 27 runs in his first match back for the Men in Blue. After the match on Thursday, Chahar was seen posing for photos with fans at the Harare Sports Club. Among those who clicked pictures with Chahar were some locals and Zimbabwean journalists.

IND vs ZIM: Deepak Chahar is a big hit among Zimbabwe fans

In a video shared by journalist Vimal Kumar, three members of a Zimbabwean cricketer's family were seen taking turns to click pictures with Chahar, who allowed them to do so with a smile on his face. The video shows Chahar being approached by a lady, who asks him for permission to click a selfie with him. She then politely asks whether she can touch him while posing for the camera and put her arms on his shoulder after Chahar gave his approval.

In the same video, Chahar poses with two more Zimbabwean women before going to the other part of the stands to allow Indian fans to take pictures with him. "We are very happy, he was so humble and cute," the lady said after she was asked about her meeting with Chahar. The video also shows Zimbabwean journalists lining up to click pictures with Chahar after the post-match press conference.

Chahar's comeback

Chahar has come into the side after missing out on playing competitive cricket for India for five months. The last time Chahar played for India was back in February 2022. He was part of the Indian squad that competed in three T20Is against the West Indies. Chahar picked three wickets in the series and scored zero runs as did not get an opportunity to bat. Prior to competing in the T20I series against West Indies, Chahar played two ODI matches. He scored 54 and 38 runs in the two ODI games that he played.

After picking three wickets in the first ODI against Zimbabwe, Chahar was left out of the playing XI to allow other players to get opportunities in the series. He has been picked as a backup pacer for the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE.

Image: YouTube/VimalKumar

