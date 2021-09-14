'Can Literally Walk Up To Them': Kuldeep On Difference Between Overseas & Indian Captain

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav has revealed the biggest difference he's seen between an overseas skipper and an Indian captain while playing in the IPL. Kuldeep, who plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders, recently saw England captain Eoin Morgan take over from wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik as the team's new leader. In an interview with Aakash Chopra on the latter's YouTube channel, Kuldeep noted that playing under an overseas captain is very different than playing under an Indian captain. The communication gap, according to Kuldeep, is what separates a foreign captain from an Indian skipper.

When an Indian player captains your team, Kuldeep says you can practically walk up to him and ask why you weren't picked in the playing XI. With an overseas captain, however, the communication gap widens, making it harder to comprehend one's place in the squad. Kuldeep stated he has no idea how KKR captain Eoin Morgan perceives him. Kuldeep further cited the example of India's vice-captain Rohit Sharma, saying when the Mumbai-born cricketer is captaining a team, one can freely go to him and ask on ways to improve, which is not the same in case of an overseas skipper.

"It undoubtedly makes a significant difference. I've just played under Eoin Morgan's captaincy so far, and I'm not sure how he views me. We had never met much before he was named captain of the KKR. I usually saw him when we played against England. With an international player, the communication gap widens but with an Indian captain, you can always talk to him openly and practically walk up to him and ask why you aren't in the starting XI. If Rohit Sharma is your captain, you can ask him whatever you want about your role in the squad, what he thinks of your abilities, and where you can grow. However, this is not the case with an international skipper. They should also speak with players and show interest in what is expected of them," Kuldeep said on the show.

About Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep did not play a single match in the first phase of IPL 2021, which was held in India earlier this year. Kuldeep has played just 14 games for KKR since 2019 and has picked only 5 wickets. The lack of opportunity coupled with poor form has prompted Kuldeep's bowling average in the IPL to drop significantly. Kuldeep has also not played too many international matches in the past couple of years, which could be one of the key reasons behind KKR's team management's decision to go with other options.

Image: PTI