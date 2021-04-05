Can Rishabh Pant's 'temporary Captain' Jibe At Tim Paine Come Back To Haunt Him In IPL?

Rishabh Pant might not have made his mark as a player when he first toured Australia in 2018 as India’s primary wicketkeeper-batsman, but he did leave an impression of how he was going to handle things from behind the stumps. Pant’s humourous banter involving Australian skipper Tim Paine went on to become one of the key highlights of the series apart from the fact that it was India’s first-ever Test series victory on Australian soil. The most striking banter, of course, was when Pant asked his teammate Mayank Agarwal if he “ever heard of a temporary captain”, referring to Paine’s takeover in the wake of the ‘sandpaper’ scandal.

Despite the banter being in good spirit, the jibe may come back to haunt Rishabh Pant in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, where he has been named ‘temporary captain’ of the Delhi side. Pant will lead Delhi in IPL 2021 as a replacement for Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a shoulder injury in the recently-concluded ODI series against England. But, Pant is likely to take his appointment as a big opportunity and prove his worth to supporters who often compare him with former India great Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the best wicketkeeper-batsman captains ever in the history of the game.

Under Iyer’s captaincy, Delhi went on to become one of the top teams in the IPL after having back-to-back poor seasons. Pant’s responsibility will be to carry the form forward and even take a step further to help win the marquee tournament for the first time. A lot will be expected from the young talented batsman, who recently made a comeback to the international arena in style, helping India win the historic Test series in Australia earlier this year and then contributing to the team’s success against England at home.

IPL 2021

Delhi players were seen taking part in their first training session at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai earlier last week. Players like Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, and Amit Mishra were among the cricketers who were seen practicing in the nets on Tuesday. Captain Rishabh Pant and head coach Ricky Ponting have also joined the camp. Delhi will open their campaign on April 10 as they take on three-time champions Chennai at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

(Image Credit: AP/BCCI)