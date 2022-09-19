Can Virat Kohli Break Sachin Tendulkar's Record Of 100 Centuries? Ricky Ponting Answers

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has opened up on the question of whether India batter Virat Kohli would be able to surpass the great Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries. Kohli recently ended his nearly three-year-long century drought to score his 71st international ton during the Asia Cup game against Afghanistan. With the hundred, Kohli surpassed Ponting to become the player with the second-highest number of centuries in international cricket.

Ponting recently opened up on Kohli's 71st ton and whether he would be able to break Tendulkar's record of 100 centuries. Ponting said he will never say never with Kohli but also noted that the 33-year-old is still 30 international centuries behind Tendulkar and it will take a lot to break the Master Blaster's record. Ponting said if Kohli gets on a bit of a roll, he can still beat Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries but for that, he will have to score five or six Test hundreds a year for the next three to four years.

"It’s (the century) taken a bit longer, the last couple of years because he has been in that century-making drought if you like, it has taken a bit longer to get to me than I thought it was going to. But look, he is obviously one of the all-time greats and there’s still a long time to go in his career. It was good to see him back in the runs," Ponting was quoted as saying on ICC's official website.

"If you would have asked me three years ago, I’d have said yes. But the fact that it has slowed down as much as it did… yeah, I still think that it is possible for him, there’s no doubt. I still think he has got a number of years ahead of him, but I guess to still be 30 international hundreds behind, that’s a lot. That’s five or six Test hundreds a year maybe for the next three or four years. If you throw a couple of one-day ones, maybe the odd T20 ones on top of it," he added.

"Look, I’ll never say never with Virat, because you know once he gets on a bit of a roll, you know how hungry he is and how keen for success he is. I’ll never say never that’s for sure," Ponting said.

When will Kohli play his next match for India?

Kohli will next be seen in action during the three-match T20I series against Australia, starting September 20. The first match of the series will be played in Mohali on Tuesday. The series will work as preparation for the T20 World Cup later next month. The BCCI has already announced a 16-member squad for the contest featuring players who will also represent India at the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Image: BCCI/PTI

