Can Virat Kohli Tackle Hyderabad's 'Sandeep Sharma' Threat In The Eliminator?

As Bangalore and Hyderabad lock horns in the Eliminator on Friday, players of both teams will be putting forth their A game as they eye the finale spot. The high-pitched match would involve several individual battles as both the teams boast of some big names in the world of cricket. While Hyderabad includes the likes of David Warner, Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan, on the other hand, Bangalore's big hits include Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal.

However, one of the most exciting battles would be between Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and Hyderabad speedster Sandeep Sharma. Kohli, who has been widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world, started off the IPL 2020 with a string of poor performances but soon enough found his rhythm. Although the Indian captain has rarely found it difficult to strike against any particular bowler, Sandeep Sharma seems to have cracked the code.

The Hyderabad speedster, on several occasions, has bagged the prized scalp of Kohli in the IPL. Sharma has dismissed Kohli on 7 different occasions across the IPL seasons, with his last dismissal coming in the match when the two sides met in their league fixture. Across seasons, Sandeep Sharma has bowled 50 balls to Kohli and the latter has managed to score only 69 runs. With both the teams needing a victory to proceed further in the tournament, the battle between Kohli and Sharma will certainly prove to an instrumental win for the winner of the match.

Here's how netizens have reacted as the duo gear up to face each other:

Sandeep Sharma has an excellent record against King Kohli, with 7 dismissals in all of IPL history, and scoring just 69 of 50 balls. Will Kohli break the Jinx in tonight’s match? #Dream11IPLSRHvRCB — Now+win 🐵🏳️🏳️‍🌈 (@Brahmeme) November 6, 2020

Kohli has a best score of 39 against SRH since 2017. Add his weakness against Sandeep Sharma and Rashid Khan. Odds are against him but he could very well be the differential today. — Sundaram Ramaswami (@sundi_SR29) November 6, 2020

No virat should not open because Sandeep sharma is opening bowler for srh and he dismissed Kohli for 7 times. — Thanush Reddy Katla (@KatlaThanush) November 6, 2020

Kohli has two tough matchups tonight - against Rashid Khan and Sandeep Sharma. Will not be an easy outing for Captain Kohli tonight in IPL Eliminator #Dream11IPLSRHvRCB — jiya tiwari (@AliaasCat) November 6, 2020

Bangalore vs Hyderabad: Eliminator

Hyderabad are all set to take on Bangalore in the Eliminator of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Friday, November 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This is a do-or-die clash for both sides as the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament. The winner will take on Delhi in Qualifier 2 at the same venue. Both teams are coming on the back of contrasting forms in this fixture. While Hyderabad have won three consecutive matches, Bangalore have ended up losing their last four games.

