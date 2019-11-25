CAN Vs CCC Dream11 Line-up, Match Prediction, Top Picks And Team News

Canada will go head to head against Combined Campuses and Colleges in the Super50 Cup 2019 at Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts on November 25, 2019. The match is scheduled to start by 6:30 PM. Canada are placed on the fifth position with four points in the Group A points table. They have registered a win and six defeats in the seven matches they played so far. On the other hand, CCC are placed on the fourth position with eight points in the Group A points table. They have recorded two wins and five losses in the seven matches they played.

CAN vs CCC Dream11: previous clashes

Both teams will be facing each other for the second time in the tournament. In their previous clash, Canada had a massive 100 runs win against CCC. Batting first, the Canada side posted a total of 249 runs in 49.1 overs. For the winning team, Nitish Kumar top-scored with a 102-ball-102 and Shahid Ahmadzai scored 87-ball-73. For CCC, Akeem Jordan scalped five wickets and Carlos Brathwaite picked four wickets. Returning with the bat, CCC were restricted to 149 runs in 35.1 overs. Jonathan Drakes top-scored with a 53-ball-40 for the losing side. For Canada, Kaleem Sana and Kanwar Mann picked three wickets each.

CAN vs CCC Dream11: squads

Combined Campuses and Colleges: Kyle Corbin, Romaine Morrison, Jonathan Drakes, Sadique Henry, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Odain McCatty, Akshaya Persaud, Akeem Jordan, Larry Joseph, Kavesh Kantasingh, Ojay Shields, Paul Palmer, J Drakes

Canada Squad: Kanwarpal Tathgur (c), Shreyas Movva (vc), Shahid Ahmadzai, Arslan Khan, Nitish Kumar, Kanwar Mann, Jeet Mehta, Yax Patel, Rayyan Pathan, Sana-ur-Rehman, Harobindeep Sekhon, Harmandeep Singh, Harsh Thaker, Nauman Zafar

CAN vs CCC Dream11 team prediction:

Wicketkeeper: Romaine Morrison

Batsmen: Paul Palmer, Kanwarpal Tathgur, J Drakes

All-rounders: Rayyan Pathan, Nitish Kumar, Harsh Thaker

Bowlers: Shahid Ahmadzai, Larry Joseph, Akeem Jordan