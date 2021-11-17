'Can You Drink Out Of This Cup?' Pat Cummins' Quirky Reply Leaves Fans In Splits

The Australia dressing room was buzzing after winning their maiden T20 World Cup on Sunday, November 14. Following the win, the Australian team celebrated together on and off the pitch. Australian players Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis indulged in a 'shoey' celebration after their side’s win and this raised some eyebrows. Recently, Pat Cummins took to his official social media handle to make a quirky comment about the same.

The Aussies beat New Zealand to lift the T20 World Cup on Sunday. In a video shared by the ICC, Australian players were seen celebrating their first-ever T20 World Cup win inside their dressing room. The video showed the Australian team posing for a group photo before Wade takes out his shoe to drink the celebratory beer from it. Stoinis joins Wade in drinking the beer from his shoe as the entire Australian squad cheer for them in the background.

Cummins leaves fans in splits with his comment on 'shoey'

Post the 'shoey' celebration, ESPN posted a picture of the Australian team from minutes before they lifted the World Cup trophy. Posting a picture of Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade and Adam Zampa looking at the trophy, the sports entertainment page asked fans to guess what the players were thinking. Fans quickly poured in with funny comments about the picture where Wade can clearly be seen looking deep into the trophy. However, it was Aussie pacer Pat Cummins himself, who had the funniest replies.

Correct Answer: “Can you drink out of this cup?” https://t.co/eOxhlOztz4 — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) November 17, 2021

Retweeting the picture, Cummins wrote, ‘Correct Answer: “Can you drink out of this cup?” taking a dig at Wade for his celebration. The tweet went viral as the quirky comment left fans in splits. The tweet is currently doing rounds on social media with fans tagging Wade to make him react to the same.

Australia’s 'shoey' celebration

The 'shoey' celebration is when someone drinks the celebratory drink or any beverage after pouring it in a shoe. The celebration, which is common in Australia, was made popular by the Australian Formula One racer Daniel Ricciardo, who introduced the trend in 2016 after winning the German Grand Prix. Ricciardo repeated the stunt on multiple occasions thereafter, even sharing it with the British Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton at the 2020 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. In 2019, Australian cricketer Andrew Tye had promised to do a 'shoey' celebration if his team Punjab Kings would have won the Indian Premier League that season. However, Tye had to drop the plan as Punjab Kings couldn't even make it to the playoff stage.

Image: Twitter/ @patcummins30