'Can You Name All The Cricketers For Their Bowling Actions?' Answers For Famous Question

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has halted worldwide cricketing activities with all immediate international and domestic affairs being put on hold by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the respective boards of their nations. Even the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season was recently postponed due to the nationwide lockdown in India. With no live coverage for entertainment, fans of the sport are finding new ways of engaging themselves during the quarantine period.

Nowadays, cricket enthusiasts are either watching highlights of classic cricketing contests or are resorting to playing indoor games. Similarly, various cricket-based quizzes and puzzles on social media platforms like WhatsApp seem to be a trending flavour these days for the vivid followers of the sport. Among such quizzes, a certain quiz titled ‘Can you name all the cricketers for their bowling actions?’ is also currently circulating on social media.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Keeps Himself Busy With His 'modified Mobility Drills' Amid The Lockdown

Can you name all the cricketers for their bowling actions: Guess the cricketer’s names

With lockdown in effect, the ‘Can you name all the cricketers for their bowling actions’ puzzle poses fun and interactive time for cricket lovers through good old social media sharing. The puzzle poses an interesting challenge towards those who claim to be big supporters of the game. In the ‘Can you name all the cricketers for their bowling actions’ puzzle, social media users are required to identify the names of famous fast bowlers by merely looking at cartoonised versions of their bowling actions. The versions in the image give away indirect hints behind the identity of those bowlers, thus making the puzzle fun and entertaining to decode.

Also Read | 'Let's Hit The Virus Out Of Park': Jasprit Bumrah Urges Citizens To Show Support On Sunday

Identifying cricketers in WhatsApp puzzle: ‘Can you name all the cricketers for their bowling actions’

Also Read | IPL 2020 Auction: Chris Lynn Excited To Join MI, Says 'Don't Have To Face Jasprit Bumrah'

‘Can you name all the cricketers for their bowling actions’ answer to famous WhatsApp puzzle

1. Jasprit Bumrah

2. Shane Warne

3. Brett Lee

4. Merv Hughes

5. Mushtaq Ahmed

6. Waqar Younis

7. James Anderson

8. Daniel Vettori

9. Shoaib Akhtar

10. Wasim Akram

11. Ravichandran Ashwin

12. Mitchell Johnson

Also Read | Identify The Cricket Player Puzzle | Who Are The Cricketers In This New WhatsApp Puzzle?

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Lauded On Twitter For Latest World Health Day Post On Healthcare Workers