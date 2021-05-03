Cancel IPL Plea: Lawyer Moves HC To Cancel Delhi Matches, Convert Stadia To COVID Centres

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues in India amid the second COVID-19 wave, a Delhi-based lawyer has moved the Delhi High Court on Monday, seeking cancellation of the popular T20 cricket event. The plea filed by Karan S Thukral has contented that conducting IPL matches in Delhi at a time when the city is grappling with a shortage of beds, oxygen, essential medicines and people are cremating their loved ones is "unreasonable and unjustified". A total of eight IPL matches are to be held in the national capital.

Lawyer moves HC to stop IPL

Thukral has urged that the IPL fixtures be cancelled in Delhi in the prevailing circumstances and instead, the stadium be used as a COVID care centre for people. One IPL match has already been held at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, now called the Arun Jaitley Stadium, on April 28 and the last one is scheduled to be held on May 8. The Delhi government which has imposed a lockdown till May 8, has allowed stadia to remain open for National/international sporting events without spectators.

"On one side, people are dying due to a lack of hospital beds and are seen waiting in queues to cremate their loved ones, while on the other end, instead of applying resources to its optimal use, the respondent(s) have deemed it appropriate to go on and support the conduct of the IPL," Thukral has said in his petition.

Read plea here:

Writ Petition by Republic on Scribd

IPL to be cancelled?

With two players - Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier testing positive for COVID-19, Monday's match between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had to be rescheduled. According to sports presenter Meha Bhardwaj, a BCCI has official has confirmed that the IPL will go on as scheduled and there will be no more changes to the fixtures. The said BCCI official also mentioned that there is no need for other cricketers, who have tested negative, to isolate because the testing is happening on a daily basis for squad members and other people who may have come into close proximity of the two COVID positive KKR players.

Meanwhile, a few groundsmen at the Arun Jaitley stadium have also tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was earlier reported that three staff members of Chennai Super Kings, including bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji, have also tested positive. But the BCCI later confirmed that those were cases of "false positives".

Calls to cancel the multi-crore popular cricket event have been growing as India battles through its second COVID wave, with cases surging to 3 lakh/day. Several international recruits have withdrawn from the tournament, amid the surge in fear of being infected. Moreover, the remaining IPL fixtures are set to be held in Delhi and Ahmedabad - both cities are currently under lockdown, grappling with testing shortage, vaccine shortage and oxygen scarcity.

(With PTI inputs)