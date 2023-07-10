Candice Warner Latest Post Hints At David Warner's Retirement Amid Mounting Pressure

David Warner’s future in red-ball cricket was one of the biggest talking points for the cricketing world ahead of the Ashes 2023 series last month. As the series kicked off, the talks surrounding Warner’s future in the longest format took a pause, mainly due to Australia’s win in the first two games of Ashes 2023. Having featured in all three games of the series so far, Warner has scored 141 runs in six innings at an average of 23.50 and only one half-century to his name.

David Warner will turn 37 years old this October

The left-handed batsman has over 8340 runs to his name in 107 games

Warner has an average of 44.61 and has hit 25 centuries and 35 half-centuries

Candice Warner’s recent Instagram post hints at David Warner’s retirement from Test

David Warner’s wife Candice took to her official Instagram post and shared a picture of the cricketer posing with his family. On noticing the caption of the post, fans wondered if the star cricketer has decided on a date to announce his retirement from Test cricket. “Good luck on retirement mate! fair play to announce it Matt Renshaw has his chance at Old Trafford then!,” a fan replied to Candice’s post. Here’s what Candice Warner said.

The end of an era for us touring with test cricket, it’s been fun. Forever your biggest supporters and your girl gang. Love you @davidwarner31

Will David Warner get dropped from the playing XI for the 4th Test of Ashes 2023?

This comes at a time when Australia skipper Pat Cummins and the selectors have the tough task of choosing between Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green for the fourth Ashes Test. In case they decide to play both all-rounders, one of them is much more likely to replace Warner in the opening position. Meanwhile, Cummins also has hinted that Warner’s place in the Aussie lineup is not guaranteed.

“You keep all options open. We've got nine or 10 days now, so we'll take a deep breath. We'll go away for a few days. But everyone comes back into it. Greeny should be fit for Manchester. Josh (Hazlewood) will be back in there as well. So we should have a full roster and we'll have a look at the wicket and have a chat and work out the best XI,” Aussie skipper Cummins said as per Daily Mail. The fourth Test of Ashes 2023 will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground from July 19 onwards.