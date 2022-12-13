Candice Warner Opens Up On ‘vile Abuse’ By Group Of Fans With Daughters By Her Side

David Warner took the cricketing world by storm last week by withdrawing his bid to overturn his captaincy ban to protect his family from insults. The left-handed Aussie batter took to his official social media handles, slamming Cricket Australia’s independent panel for making offensive remarks, adding that he doesn’t want his family to be the washing machine for cricket’s dirty laundry. This followed a statement by David’s wife Candice Warner, where she claimed the family has gone through hell and lived through the pain since the sand-paper gate saga in South Africa in 2018.

Meanwhile, Candice, who hosts Triple M’s Summer Breakfast radio program with Harley Breen and Tom Tiley, has opened up on an incident that occurred during the Australia vs West Indies Test last week. Speaking on the show, Candice revealed how she received vile abuses from a group of fans while she was with her daughters at the venue. The second Test match was held at the Adelaide Oval stadium, where Australia emerged as the winner by 419 runs.

'They were weak, they were gutless, they didn’t own up': Candice Warner

As reported by SportsBible, Candice said, “In that time, I had two of my three daughters, my eight-year-old and my three-year-old, we were walking hand-in-hand, and as we’re walking past a huge group of people, it was a group of five or six men who just started throwing vile abuse at me. I continued to walk and then I just stopped and I looked around at this group of men and it was one guy in particular. And they were laughing and they were pointing. And they thought what they did was okay”.

“So I decided to confront them. I didn’t have to, but with my girls in my hands, I thought it was really important to confront them because for us, my actions need to mirror the messages I give to my kids. So I confronted them and like any group of men who have been drinking, they were weak, they were gutless, they didn’t own up to what they did and the man who was actual yelling this abuse was hiding behind his friend,” she added.

While Warner’s wife further added that although she confronted the group for their actions, she was upset to see that no one from the crowd supported her. “The thing that disappointed me was, one, the fact they thought it was funny, two, that they couldn’t own up to their mistake, but the fact that in a packed stadium, when they could see a mother with two kids clearly in distress, my girls were upset, not one single person came to my assistance. Not one,” she told on Triple M’s Summer Breakfast radio program.