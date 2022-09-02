Hong Kong players got a rare opportunity to play against India in a big tournament like Asia Cup on Wednesday. India and Hong Kong locked horns against each other at the Dubai International Stadium, where the Men in Blue comfortably defeated the associate member by 40 runs to register their second consecutive win in the continental competition. After the match, Hong Kong cricketers were seen mingling with their Indian counterparts in the dressing room, where they exchanged memorabilia and clicked pictures together.

Asia Cup: Dismissing Rohit Sharma a 'once in a lifetime opportunity'

Talking about the same, Hong Kong bowler Ayush Shukla described the moment as a "once in a lifetime thing," and said that getting into the Indian dressing room and having a chat with players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is something that doesn't happen often with them. Shukla said it was a dream come true for him to meet Kohli and Rohit after the match. He went on to add that getting Rohit's wicket in the game was a "massive moment" for him. Shukla said he still can't believe he dismissed Rohit.

"Going into their change room and having a chat with all the players, especially Virat and Rohit, getting feedback from them, such moments don't come often to us, so it was dream come true," Shukla was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"It was a massive moment to get Rohit out, it's the best feeling. I still can't believe I got Rohit Sharma out. For me, it's a big experience. Playing with them and against them on the same ground. Who knows when we will play them again, hopefully at the next Asia Cup or a World Cup, so it was a once-in-a-lifetime thing. They were so nice. It wasn't like interacting with people you've met for the first time. It was a normal interaction with good conversations. I was very surprised and happy," he added.

India vs Hong Kong

Team India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs to book a spot in the Super 4 of the Asia Cup. Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli played some incredible cricket with the bat as they helped India put on a massive total of 192 runs on the board. India then restricted Hong Kong to 152/5 in 20 overs to win the match by a huge margin. It was Rohit's 31st win as skipper in T20Is as he became the second most successful captain for India in the format after MS Dhoni.

Image: Twitter/BCCI